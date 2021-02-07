Prep Boys Basketball: Eye injury doesn't keep Lake Holcombe's Flater from staying a key player for surging Chieftains

“It was hard to catch or throw the ball or even see the field but on football or basketball they put me on the side of the field where I can see," Flater said. "They put me on the right side so with my left eye I can see the field or court but our coaches definitely got me in there and did everything they could to have me back on the field and court.”

Flater had plenty of free time following his accident, so he started shooting a basketball again. Known more for his 3-point prowess in previous years, Flater quickly found he'd have to be more focused on his shots closer to the basket.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Last year, I was more of a shooter and 3-point kind of guy, and I didn’t really drive much. But this year practicing the 3-pointer wasn’t there as much obviously it’s a bit further away with the depth perception, but during practice I just driving to the hole and dishing to a teammate or just taking it," Flater said. "I got better and better at doing that and teammates help me out a lot with doing that so it’s kind of my game now.”

Flater is a four-year varsity player for Lake Holcombe and while how he plays has changed, he's still very much a part of what makes the team successful, especially leading the team's pressure defense.