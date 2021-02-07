Prep Boys Basketball: Eye injury doesn't keep Lake Holcombe's Flater from staying a key player for surging Chieftains

Brock Flater spent much of his life learning the finer points of the playing the game of basketball.
Then, he had to learn them all over again.
The Lake Holcombe senior's world was turned upside down last summer when an accident left him blind in his right eye for his final year of high school.
But Flater has been able to return to athletic action in 2020-21 with a few safety measures and has remained an effective player for a Lake Holcombe team with East Lakeland Conference title aspirations entering the final week of the regular season.
Flater hurt his eye last July in a fireworks accident and was rushed to the emergency room.
“It was a lot more serious than I could’ve imagined," Flater said of the accident.
The accident has him currently blind in his right eye. Flater has made several trips to Kentucky for surgeries to help with it and will be heading back again in March. But the injury did not keep him from competing in his final season of high school athletics. His doctors were able to set him up with the necessary safety measures to allow him to play safely.
The hardest thing Flater has had to deal with, unsurprisingly, has been his depth perception. Flater returned to action in the fall with the Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team before hitting the court with the Chieftains during the winter.
“It was hard to catch or throw the ball or even see the field but on football or basketball they put me on the side of the field where I can see," Flater said. "They put me on the right side so with my left eye I can see the field or court but our coaches definitely got me in there and did everything they could to have me back on the field and court.”
Flater had plenty of free time following his accident, so he started shooting a basketball again. Known more for his 3-point prowess in previous years, Flater quickly found he'd have to be more focused on his shots closer to the basket.
“Last year, I was more of a shooter and 3-point kind of guy, and I didn’t really drive much. But this year practicing the 3-pointer wasn’t there as much obviously it’s a bit further away with the depth perception, but during practice I just driving to the hole and dishing to a teammate or just taking it," Flater said. "I got better and better at doing that and teammates help me out a lot with doing that so it’s kind of my game now.”
Flater is a four-year varsity player for Lake Holcombe and while how he plays has changed, he's still very much a part of what makes the team successful, especially leading the team's pressure defense.
“Flater is what makes the aggressive side of things happen," Lake Holcombe coach Joy Webster said. "He’s going from coast-to-coast, he’s hustling all the time. He’s the first one down on a break or the first one back on a defensive stop. He’s what gets the other kids going and playing hard.”
Off all the things that have changed, how hard Flater plays is not one of them.
“The eye doesn’t control how much you hustle, and those steals really help me get my points and get turnovers and help my teammates get points," Flater said. "The hustling is still there. The eye doesn’t slow me down there.”
The senior broke the 1,000-point barrier for his career in the team's 83-34 win over Birchwood on Jan. 29, reaching a milestone he thought might not be possible after last summer's accident.
Flater entered Friday's game with Cornell second on the team at 13.3 points per game, just one point behind leader Kaden Crank.
Flater and Crank are two four-year players and key cornerstones for the Chieftains with seniors Brandon Nitek, Tate Sauerwein and Will Kliegle as well as a cast of younger and improving players helping to fuel the team's surge following a slow start.
Lake Holcombe began the season 0-3 with two conference defeats as the team worked to get up to speed and at full strength. The Chieftains have won seven of their last eight entering Friday's game, including a 68-60 win at league leader Bruce on Monday.
One more matchup with Bruce still remains on Feb. 13, and the Chieftains enter the final week of the season with the opportunity to grab a conference title.
“The new guys coming in, now we’re getting the hang of playing with each other," Flater said. "We don’t care who scores or who gets the rebound, we’re all playing our game and having fun.”