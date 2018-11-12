The new face leading the McDonell boys basketball program is a familiar one around the school.
It’s also a familiar one within the Western Cloverbelt Conference.
Monday marked the first day of boys basketball, wrestling and boys swimming practice statewide with girls basketball, boys and girls hockey and gymnastics getting underway at the start of last week.
At McDonell that means the start of a new era for the boys hoops team as Adam Schilling takes over the program for longtime coach Archie Sherbinow, who stepped down during the summer. Schilling was an assistant coach for Don Cooper on the McDonell girls basketball team for the previous three seasons and prior to that was a longtime freshman boys basketball coach at Eau Claire Regis.
Schilling graduated from Regis before playing basketball collegiately at UW-Stout and Edgewood College in Madison. He also coached summer basketball at the Eau Claire YMCA and got to know many of the current McDonell players during his tenure.
Sherbinow stepped down after 15 seasons leading McDonell, a run that included four state tournament appearances, a Division 5 championship in 2016 and a runner-up finish last season. Sherbinow is now an assistant coach at UW-Stout and also a teacher in the Stanley-Boyd school district.
“Coach Sherbinow has obviously done a great job,” Schilling said. “Even working with some of these kids you can tell how well coached they’ve been the last couple years. That makes my job much easier to come in here and try to add to what he did or maintain it. You can tell, they’re all very smart on and off the floor and that makes my job a lot easier.”
Schilling said the first few weeks will important to implementing some of the changes his staff will be making and getting a team that returns nine letterwinners from last year’s Division 5 runner-up squad up to speed with how he wants to play basketball.
“There’s some changes as far as how we’re going to do some things. How practices run will probably be a little different, just what we call certain drills, what we run on offense, getting familiar with that,” Schilling said.
McDonell plays in a scrimmage at Menomonie next Monday before opening the regular season at home against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Nov. 27 and Stanley-Boyd in the Western Cloverbelt Conference opener on Nov. 29.
Across Terrill St. at Chi-Hi, the Cardinals started practice under second-year coach Jason Proue. Chi-Hi finished 12-11 a season ago, the third winning record for the program in four seasons. Chi-Hi competes in a three-team scrimmage at Holmen on Nov. 24 and opens the season at Medford on Nov. 27 before playing its first home game of the season on Saturday, Dec. 1 against Onalaska.
The first official events of the winter prep sports season take place on Tuesday with a pair of girls basketball games as Cornell plays at Thorp and Cadott is at Eau Claire Immanuel.
