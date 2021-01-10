Prep Boys Basketball: Hard work helps Chi-Hi's Walczak sharpen skills from shooter to all-around, college-bound player

His ability to stretch a floor with a 6-foot-5 frame fits what teams look for from their bigger players in the more modern game and the development of his all-around skills have him set up for success for this season and beyond.

“He had guard skills where he could shoot the ball but he’s stuck in a tall guy body," Proue said of Walczak. "Luckily he didn’t fall into the trap and we didn’t fall into the trap of putting him on the block because really he excels with his shot and kept developing his guard skills. I would say he’s more guard now than he is forward so going into college at 6-4, 6-5, he’s going to be a nice wing/guard in the WIAC (with) putting on some muscle and working on his defense and all those things you have to do to make the next level and make that jump, he’s going to do those things.”

Walczak averaged 13 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one block per game as a junior for the Cardinals in earning All-Chippewa County first team and All-Big Rivers Conference second team accolades as Chi-Hi finished 19-5, winning the program's first outright conference title since 1980 and first regional crown since 1998.

“I think from this point last year to where he is now, he’s got to be one of the more improved players that I’ve been around," Proue said.