After a slow start offensively in the first half, the McDonell boys basketball team made some halftime adjustments.
Those changes sparked a 21-2 run out of the locker room and the Macks stayed unbeaten at home in Western Cloverbelt Conference play with a 62-29 victory over Cadott on Tuesday.
"We made some adjustments at halftime getting the ball in the corner more against their zone," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. 'In the first half they pushed us out away from the basket. We didn’t do anything to counter that. At halftime we worked on doing some things different where we can make them guard the corners a little bit more."
Cory Hoglund's triple with 10 minutes, 47 seconds remaining in the game ballooned McDonell 10-point halftime lead to 28 as he tallied 13 points during the stretch on his way to a game-high 33 points, outscoring the Hornets 19-12 after halftime.
Both teams struggled to get going early in the game with McDonell (7-5, 4-3) opening the scoring as Eion Kressin made a bucket 4:25 into the game.
"McDonell is a really strong shooting team and I think our zone did a real nice job, our rotations were good," Cadott coach Brandon Mittermeyer said of the team's defensive start.
The Cadott (2-8, 0-7) zone gave the Macks some early issues, so Schilling decided he needed to make a change to get the offensive going. McDonell went into a full-court press looking to force some turnovers and create easy baskets.
After Mason Poehls drained a shot from deep as the Hornets closed the gap to three at 13-10 with six minutes left in the first half, the Macks put together 10-2 run. That put McDonell up by 11 with little more than two minutes until the break.
"In some of our games we’ve had dry spells where we are not scoring," Schilling said. "If we can create some turnovers and get some easy baskets ourselves, that helps us get through those dry spells."
Mittermeyer felt his team forced too many poor shots early and gave McDonell easy looks following turnovers allowing McDonell to grow the advantage to 10 at the break.
"In the first half we turned the ball over too much, which led to the gap and we took some quick shots too," Mittermeyer said. "We didn’t score enough points in the first half because of that."
Cadott's inability to handle pressure has plagued the Hornets through the first go-round of the team's 14-game conference slate. Mittermeyer is hoping if the team can get better at taking care of the ball they can find a little more success matching up with teams for the second time this season.
"What we have to work on is handling the ball with defensive pressure because all these team we see put a lot pressure on the ball," Mittermeyer said. "We don’t handle it real well, so for us to be in ball games we have to work on that."
The victory for McDonell was its fourth in four tries against conference foes at home and McDonell has an overall record of 4-1 on its own floor. What Schilling is looking for moving forward is better results on the road where the team is 0-3 in Western Cloverbelt contests.
"Everybody is comfortable shooting here. We’ve been making a lot of 3-pointers and shooting the ball from outside really well," Schilling said of the team's home performance. "It's adjusting to how the referees call it on the road. Every game is a little bit different. Some games we haven’t played aggressively as we need to."
Hoglund's 33 points were the most of his career and Schilling said the team getting back to full strength has allowed Hoglund to flourish. Since the return of senior point guard Jaebin Bourget three games ago, Hoglund has averaged 26.7 points per game with a previous career-high of 27 coming in a win over Altoona in Bourget's first game back.
"Usually he’s going to be guarding the other team’s best offensive players," Schilling said of Hoglund. "So being able to have someone else handle the ball a little bit so he doesn’t have to do that as well as score and guard the other team’s best player, I think helps him save his energy a little bit. Jaebin is a very capable ball handler. He’s a good point guard. We need him to keep doing that, so everybody has a balanced load, we don’t have one guy trying to do too much."
Charlie Bleskachek scored 11 points to aid Hoglund with Caleb Thornton adding five.
Cole Sopiarz scored eight to lead the Hornets as Mason Poehls chipped in seven.
Both teams return the court on Friday as McDonell travels to Stanley-Boyd and Cadott plays at Eau Claire Regis.
