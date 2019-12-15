The key for Peyton Rogers-Schmidt has been confidence.
Not only his own confidence, but also the confidence his teammates and coaches have in him.
The Chi-Hi senior caused plenty of buzz in the offseason with his improvements and came into the winter boys basketball season on the radar of many college teams. The 6-foot-6 senior turned heads last season with his athleticism and rim-rocking dunks that few could rival. But it’s the addition of long-range shooting and ball handling that could ultimately lead Rogers-Schmidt to the next level.
Special talent
Jason Proue saw it early.
The third-year Chi-Hi head coach has worked with Rogers-Schmidt throughout his high school career. Proue coached Rogers-Schmidt as a freshman on junior varsity, and it didn’t take long to know he had something special on his hands.
“Ever since he was a freshman, we knew he was special, and we continued to tell him that and tell him things he could do to improve his overall game,” Proue said. “He really takes those things and he works on them, and he’s become a lot better shooter along with the other things. He’s a great playmaker, phenomenal defender (and) one of the better defenders in the league.”
Rogers-Schmidt averaged 5.7 points per game as a sophomore before moving that average up to 13.4 points per game last season. Defensively, he pulled down 9.1 rebounds per contest and was named to the All-Big Rivers Conference second team while earning All-Chippewa County first-team accolades. Rogers-Schmidt made his impact on the team as a slasher who could get to the rim and finish like few others. He was never shy about throwing down a thunderous dunk.
But as Rogers-Schmidt entered the summer before his senior season, he wanted to take his game even higher.
And he and his coaches knew the roadmap to get there.
Summer school
Proue transformed the team’s offense after the graduation of a significant senior class.
One of the first moves the program made was moving Rogers-Schmidt to more of a “point forward” role, giving the sizable senior the ball to bring up the floor to start every possession — an easy way to guarantee he got it early. But if Rogers-Schmidt was going to become a focal point of the offense, some of his other skills would need sharpening.
He would need to improve his 3-point shot to keep teams honest and his ball handling to keep teams from pressuring him into mistakes.
“He just knew if he wanted to take his game to the next level, (it) is important to develop that outside shot and his ball handling skills,” Proue said.
So Rogers-Schmidt hit the gym and hit it hard. He shot every day, until he couldn’t shoot anymore.
“(I was) shooting ‘til I got tired,” Rogers-Schmidt said of his summer work. “It would be from an hour to two or three hours a day, just getting shots up.”
And while that time spent helped him with his shot, the trust his teammates and coaches had in him to take those opportunities in games was just as vital.
“It was really just my teammates and coaches giving me that confidence,” Rogers-Schmidt said. “I had it the whole time, they give me the confidence to shoot it.”
Those gains were on display as he played during the summer with the Cardinals as well as with his AAU team. At the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Tournament in Kaukauna, Rogers-Schmidt scored 27 and 26 points in games against Wausau East and Appleton East, respectively. Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook editor Mark Miller noted that Rogers-Schmidt was a “freak athletic with huge length and wingspan and the ability to play either guard position. (He) can make perimeter jump shots or soar well above the rim for impressive dunks.”
Miller named Rogers-Schmidt as the “state’s biggest sleeper.”
The secret was out.
Senior success
Rogers-Schmidt has shown off his skills to start the season.
The senior scored 20 points, pulled down six rebounds and dished four assists in Chi-Hi’s 72-62 season-opening win over Menomonie on Dec. 6. Rogers-Schmidt was also 2-for-3 from 3-point range after making just six threes a season ago.
“He does a lot of things well. He can get to the basket; he shot it well tonight from the outside,” Menomonie coach Matt Riley said after that game. “That’s one thing he improved on over the summer. Last year, he didn’t shoot it that well. That’s an aspect of the game that makes him tougher to guard because he is pretty quick off the dribble.”
Rogers-Schmidt registered a double-double in last Monday’s 71-62 defeat to New Richmond, scoring 13 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. He struggled with his shooting against the Tigers (1-of-11) but got to the free-throw line plenty, where he was 11-of-14.
Chi-Hi is in the midst of a stretch of seven consecutive games away from home. This season, the Big Rivers Conference features no shortage of strong teams and standout players, including Division I collegiate commits Dalton Banks from Eau Claire North (Southern Illinois) and Caden Boser from Eau Claire Memorial (Missouri-Kansas City).
Rogers-Schmidt wants to be the next player to put himself in position to play high-level college basketball.
He’s already shown he’s willing to put the work, and he’s seeing the results.