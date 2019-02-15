NEW AUBURN — Being undersized, the Lake Holcombe boys basketball team had the plan to use its quickness.
The Chieftains used perimeter defensive pressure to create turnovers and score easy baskets, combating New Auburn's inside advantage in a 67-49 East Lakeland Conference win on Thursday.
Tied at 17 with five minutes to go in the first half, the Chieftains went on a 10-0 spurt, including six points in a minute of play to build a lead.
Brock Flater had been held scoreless, but he got three baskets all in transition to help spark Lake Holcombe (9-8, 7-3) during the run.
An 11-2 surge pushed Lake Holcombe's lead to 15 with 13 minutes to play in the game.
"Our plan was to get running again," Lake Holcombe coach Joy Webster said. "We're kind of a running team. We started out kind of slow but right there about five minutes before the second half we kicked into gear."
New Auburn (6-11, 5-5) controlled the pace early working the ball around and finding its post players down low.
"We knew we could take advantage inside, we just had to be strong with the ball to get it to them. Unfortunately we weren’t," New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said.
The Trojans jumped ahead 4-0 and later led 12-9 over the first six minutes of the game. Tristan Harder had eight of his team's first 12 points down low.
A 3-pointer by Kaden Kinney gave Lake Holcombe its first lead at 14-12 and the Cheiftains outscored the Trojans 16-7 over the final 10 minutes of the half.
"Being fundamentally strong with the ball, we’ve stressed that and tried to preach that this week knowing their scrappy and play really hard," Dahl said. "They’re going to take advantage if we’re soft and we had a few possessions where we got soft and they burned us for layups."
Once Lake Holcombe built its lead to 19 following a Flater triple with nine minutes to go, New Auburn wasn't able to get much going from the perimeter to pull themselves back in it.
New Auburn's leading scorer and main perimeter threat Michael Pederson had an off-night with two points and no field goals made. Coming into the game, New Auburn had won four of five East Lakeland Conference games and the inside combo of Harder and Ethan Patz and outside threat of Pederson made the team's offense tougher to defend. Guards Nick Walker and Caleb Edinger have also taken steps forward this year.
Dahl said continuing to feed the post and getting some production from the outside will be key down the stretch. The Trojans hosts Cornell on Monday before playing at Flambeau next Thursday to close the regular season.
"I would say playing to our strengths and getting the ball inside and Michael being able to hit some outside shots," Dahl said. "Nick Walker has stepped up and started playing better. Caleb Edinger is able to do some good things defensively."
Harder led the Trojans with 18, while Patz scored 14. Nick Walker added 11, with nine coming after the break.
Lake Holcombe was boosted by the full return of Kinney. The guard missed three games before returning in limited role last Saturday. Kinney led the way with 26 points and was instrumental in getting quality looks for his teammates.
"He’s just got that leadership. He’s got that basketball knowledge," Webster said. "He’ll dish it just as well as shoot it. He had some great assists there too. People don’t realize — teams we lost to — what Kinney does for this team."
While his absence due to injury led to some losses Kinney said he thinks it will help in the long-term as other players had to step up and now that the team is back to full strength they are ready for a strong finish.
"The team built up a lot when I was gone," Kinney said. "When I’m gone they really picked up and now they’re coming back stronger. It helps to have the team better so I can pass to them and it takes all the pressure off and opens up more shots."
Lake Holcombe had four in double figures as Flater added 15, Kaden Crank had 12 and Josh Jones scored 10.
Now that the team is healthy Webster is looking to get
"I just want to get us going again," Webster said. "I think just before Kinney got hurt there we were coming on strong and that’s what I want to get going." back to how they were playing before the injury. The Chieftains host Winter on Friday before nonconference games against Prairie Farm and Frederic next week.
