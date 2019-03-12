Lake Holcombe junior Kaden Kinney has been named to the All-East Lakeland Conference first team for the 2018-19 season.
The 5-foot-9 guard Kinney was one of six players chosen for the first team.
Lake Holcombe sophomores Kaden Crank and Brock Flater as well as New Auburn juniors Ethan Patz and Michael Pederson were chosen for the second team.
Cornell's Kyle Glaus and Ryan Larson and New Auburn's Nick Walker were chosen as honorable mentions.
Birchwood's Matthew Marcinske was selected as the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year.
All-East Lakeland Conference
First Team—Matthew Marcinske, Birchwood; Trent Stanley, Birchwood; Connor Checkalski, Bruce; Ethan Martin, Flambeau, Payton Wiemer, Flambeau; Kaden Kinney, Lake Holcombe.
Second Team—Kevin Brockman, Bruce; Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe; Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe; Ethan Patz, New Auburn; Michael Pederson, New Auburn; Nick Heath, Winter.
Honorable Mention—Trey Johnson, Birchwood; Kyle Glaus, Cornell; Ryan Larson, Cornell; Zach Kopacz, Flambeau, Blayne Celeske, Flambeau; Nick Walker, New Auburn.
Player of the Year—Matthew Marcinske, Birchwood.
