Prep Boys Basketball: Lake Holcombe's Crank, Flater and Kinney, New Auburn's Patz and Pederson named to All-East Lakeland Conference first team
Prep Boys Basketball: Lake Holcombe's Crank, Flater and Kinney, New Auburn's Patz and Pederson named to All-East Lakeland Conference first team

New Auburn at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 12-13-19

Lake Holcombe's Kaden Kinney dribbles up the floor during a game against New Auburn on Dec. 13, 2019 in Holcombe.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The Lake Holcombe trio of Kaden Crank, Brock Flater and Kaden Kinney and New Auburn’s Ethan Patz and Michael Pederson have been chosen to the All-East Lakeland Conference first team for the 2019-20 season.

Kaden Crank

Crank
Brock Flater

Flater

Crank averaged a team-high 15.1 points per game for the Chieftains to go with 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. Flater was second on the team at 14.5 points per game while averaging 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 steals and three assists per contest. Kinney scored 13.6 points, a team-high 7.5 rebounds, 5.6 steals and 4.9 assists per game.

Ethan Patz

Patz
Michael Pederson

Pederson

Patz led the Trojans with a team-best 15.7 points per game while also leading the team in rebounding at 5.8 points per game. Pederson was third on the team at 10.9 points per game including a team-best 37 3-pointers while adding 5.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Tristen Harder

Harder

New Auburn’s Tristen Harder was selected to the all-conference second team following a season in which the junior was second on the team with 11.6 points per game and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Caleb Balow

Balow
Josh Jones

Jones

Cornell’s Caleb Balow and Lake Holcombe’s Josh Jones were chosen to the team as honorable mentions. Balow led the Chiefs in scoring at 12.4 points per game while Jones averaged 7.7 points, 4.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 steals per contest.

Lake Holcombe finished the year with a 15-9 (9-3) record, second in the standings behind champion Birchwood. It marked the fourth season in a row the Chieftains finished with a winning record.

New Auburn was third place in the standings at 13-10 (8-4) while Cornell finished 1-21 (0-12).

Birchwood senior Matthew Marcinske was named East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year.

All-East Lakeland Conference

First Team—Matthew Marchinske, Birchwood; Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe; Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe; Kaden Kinney, Lake Holcombe; Ethan Patz, New Auburn; Michael Pederson, New Auburn.

Second Team—Preston Herricks, Birchwood; Logan Saldana, Birchwood; Dan Brockman, Bruce; Dexter Roatch, Bruce; Harley Opachan, Flambeau; Tristen Harder, New Auburn.

Honorable Mention—Brady Gauthier, Bruce; Caleb Balow, Cornell; Riley Ewer, Flambeau; Josh Jones, Lake Holcombe; Tyler Bishop, Winter; Jordan Pasanen, Winter.

Player of the Year—Matthew Marcinske, Birchwood.

