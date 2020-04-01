Prep Boys Basketball: Lake Holcombe's Crank, Flater and Kinney, New Auburn's Patz and Pederson named to All-East Lakeland Conference first team

The Lake Holcombe trio of Kaden Crank, Brock Flater and Kaden Kinney and New Auburn’s Ethan Patz and Michael Pederson have been chosen to the All-East Lakeland Conference first team for the 2019-20 season.

Crank averaged a team-high 15.1 points per game for the Chieftains to go with 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. Flater was second on the team at 14.5 points per game while averaging 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 steals and three assists per contest. Kinney scored 13.6 points, a team-high 7.5 rebounds, 5.6 steals and 4.9 assists per game.

Patz led the Trojans with a team-best 15.7 points per game while also leading the team in rebounding at 5.8 points per game. Pederson was third on the team at 10.9 points per game including a team-best 37 3-pointers while adding 5.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

New Auburn’s Tristen Harder was selected to the all-conference second team following a season in which the junior was second on the team with 11.6 points per game and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cornell’s Caleb Balow and Lake Holcombe’s Josh Jones were chosen to the team as honorable mentions. Balow led the Chiefs in scoring at 12.4 points per game while Jones averaged 7.7 points, 4.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 steals per contest.