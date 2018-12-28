ALTOONA — They got the shot they wanted.
It just didn’t go down.
Bloomer’s John Bleskacek had a open three in the right corner down by two in the final five seconds but was unable to convert and the Bloomer boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season 48-44 to New Richmond at a tournament hosted by Altoona.
Caleb Ruf had possession at the top of the key and used a screen from Bradley Sarauer. When the New Richmond defender sagged off Bleskacek to help on the ball, Ruf found the team’s leader in 3-pointers wide open.
“There is multiple options on that last look we had,” Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven said of the final possession. “There is multiple opportunities and Johnny is one of the guys we are comfortable taking a shot like that.”
New Richmond’s Tim Salmon came down with the rebound and was fouled. He made both free throws to close out the game.
“What a terrific competitive game for our players to play in,” Van Grunsven said. “Both teams left it out on the floor. It really came down to a loose ball here or there. Give them credit, they came up and made the plays down the stretch.”
New Richmond (5-3) held onto its 46-44 lead in the final minute but with the Tigers turned the ball over trying to drain as much of the clock as possible. On the ensuing possession with 20 seconds remaining Bloomer looked inside to Sarauer. He got a decent look as his backed his way towards the basket but was unable to convert.
The Blackhawks fouled sending Joey Kidder to the line for New Richmond. In the bonus Kidder missed the opening free throw leading to a Bloomer possession and a timeout where Van Grunsven set up the final play.
Neither team was able to get a lead of more than five points for much of the contest. Shortly into the second half Bloomer used a strong zone defense and an offensive attack dedicated to getting the ball inside to build what was for a while a comfortable margin.
Tied at 26, Bleskacek connected on a jumper just outside the lane and then Sarauer added two buckets inside. Loren Stolt chipped in with another score inside and Bloomer scored eight straight to go up 34-26 with 11 minutes, 46 seconds to go in the game.
“We tried to give them a lot of different looks,” Van Grunsven said about the Blackhawks’ defense. “I think they lost their rhythm a little bit.”
All it took for the Tigers was for one player to find their rhythm again to get New Richmond out of its drought.
CJ Campbell made the first of his four triples in the second half at the 8:26 mark to make it 36-31.
The freshman made another two minutes later and added two more in the next few possession as New Richmond went on a 16-7 run over a five-minute span in which Campbell made four shots from deep as New Richmond took over the lead 44-43 with 3:51 to go in the game.
After Zach Ruf hit a triple for Bloomer with 4:56 to go in the game, the Blackhawks failed to make another field goal the rest of the way.
Sarauer led Bloomer with 12 points and eight rebounds. Caleb Ruf tallied 11 with Bleskacek scoring 10. Bloomer made five of 12 shots from the free throw line.
Jack Stuedemann had 13 points to lead New Richmond, with nine of those coming in the first half. Campbell scored all 12 of his points in the second half.
Bloomer (6-1) will have the opportunity to quickly avenge its first loss of the season as they play tournament host Altoona on Saturday.
“We play a really good Altoona team tomorrow night first, so that is probably is the best medicine for us being able to hop back on the floor and compete again tomorrow night,” Van Grunsven said.
