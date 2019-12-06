The Chi-Hi boys basketball team started strong but its finish was even more impressive as a late 17-6 run helped push the Cardinals to a 72-62 victory over Menomonie on Friday at Chi-Hi.
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and Joe Reuter each had 20 points while Jacob Walczak added 16 in the victory for Chi-Hi (1-0, 1-0) in its season opener.
The Mustangs (1-1, 1-1) closed to within one at 48-47 with eight minutes and 14 seconds to go on a 3-pointer from Ethan Wurtzel. But a free throw from Rogers-Schmidt and three from Walczak helped open up a bigger advantage. Menomonie closed to within six on two different occasions after 3-pointers from Wurtzel — who had seven for the game — but would get no closer as the Cardinals ended the game 7-for-10 from the free throw line in the final 1:17.
"We're fortunate enough to have guys like Joe and Peyton that can create for themselves and others and we have guys around them that can knock down shots and make plays around them too," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said. "I thought Nick Bruder played a heck of a game taking it to the basket, defensively, the things he did. Jacob Walczak did an awesome job.
"He stepped up guarding a 6-8 kid (Noah Feddersen), really making it hard on him and getting a couple blocks and timely deflections."
The 6-foot-4 Walczak did much of his work down low, helping to provide a post presence for the team early following the departure of Tyler Robarge who is now playing collegiately at Michigan Tech. Proue lauded Walczak for his offseason work in helping him enter this season ready to make an impact.
"My teammates just really trust me and hitting the weight room really helped," Walczak said. "It's just a great win out here tonight."
Chi-Hi never trailed, but each time the Cardinals looked like they might run away with the game early the Mustangs had an answer. Wurtzel finished with 23 points while the 6-foot-8 sophomore forward Noah Feddersen had 10 points, eight in the second half.
Reuter and Rogers-Schmidt had 13 and 12 points, respectively, in the first half as the Cardinals took a 37-27 lead into the locker room with baskets in the final minute by Jake Spaeth and Reuter curtailed a short 5-0 Mustang run.
Chi-Hi hit eight 3-pointers in the game — three from Reuter, two apiece by Rogers-Schmidt and Walczak and one from Kansas Smith.
Bruder added eight points in the victory.
"I think the biggest key to this game is we didn't start well," Menomonie coach Matt Riley said. "We came out flat and turned the ball over a bunch of times and they kind of extended the lead and we had to claw our way back and fight back."
The Mustangs hit nine threes in the game, shooting the Cardinals out of the 1-3-1 zone defense the team had success with early in the game. Last year the Mustangs made 10 3-pointers in a 71-65 win in Chippewa Falls on Feb. 18.
"They do a nice job of finding their spots and when guys can shoot over a 1-3-1 and extend it a little bit it makes it hard to cover all those areas and when they load up on shooters on one side you've really got to fly around," Proue said. "I think our guys did a nice job of flying out at guys."
Chi-Hi returns to action on Monday at home against New Richmond before playing at Rice Lake next Friday. The Cardinals exit their conference opener as one of three teams at 1-0 in league play, joined by Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial with Eau Claire North still awaiting its BRC opener.
"You look at the schedule and you look up and down the Big Rivers and it's going to give me a lot of grays and it's going to be a lot of stressful nights but that's what's fun about it," Proue said of the conference. "The kids love the competition. It makes us as coaches work harder and prepare harder for the kids so that they're prepared for those games."
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-6-19
