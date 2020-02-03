{{featured_button_text}}
Mason, Luke and Gabe Madsen are enjoying Mason and Gabe's senior seasons at Rochester Mayo (Minn.) before the twins head off to play collegiately at the University of Cincinnati.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

Belief made all the difference to Gabe and Mason Madsen.

The twins found a place they believed in and one that believed in them as they committed college basketball at the University of Cincinnati last fall.

The two played their freshman seasons at Bloomer for their dad Luke before the family moved to Rochester, Minn. where Madsen accepted teaching and head basketball coach positions at Rochester Mayo High School. The family got reacquainted with the Chippewa Valley last Saturday when Rochester Mayo squared off with Eau Claire North at the Wisconsin/Minnesota Border Battle event at La Crosse Central High School.

The Spartans bested the Huskies 93-80 with Gabe leading the team with 21 points while Mason added 16. Luke is no stranger to matching up against the Huskies. The longtime Chi-Hi coach met the program in several high-profile matchups during his time leading the Cardinals from 2004-14, but Saturday’s game was buzzworthy for different reasons. Gabe and Mason are friends with Eau Claire North standout Dalton Banks, playing together on the AAU circuit. Luke is tight with the Eau Claire North coaching staff including head coach Todd Marks, who ironically he replaced as the coach of the Blackhawks when started his second run leading the program in 2014.

The Southern Illinois commit Banks put on a show, scoring a career-high 46 points for the Huskies. Mason said the brothers were texting with Banks all week about the game and the chance to square off with their longtime friend and AAU teammate Banks was special.

“It kind of came full circle,” Mason said. “We started playing with him and to be able to play in our last year in high school is pretty special.”

Both Mason and Gabe averaged 18 points per game as freshmen in Bloomer and have continued to grow as players en route to landing Division I scholarships with the Bearcats. This season Gabe is scoring more than 27 points per game while Mason is averaging better than 19 points per contest for the Spartans, who are 12-5 entering a game at Winona on Tuesday.

The twins have been on the radar for most basketball fans and coaches since they entered high school. Both players had numerous Division I scholarship offers but felt something right with Cincinnati and first-year coach John Brannen.

“I always say its belief,” Gabe said of committing to Cincinnati. “The belief the coaches had in us and just the belief we had in the coaches. They believe we can come in and be a big, big part of the program.”

The Bearcats are currently 14-7 and tied for second in the American Athletic Conference standings. The twins announced their commitment on Labor Day weekend last year, the culmination of years of hard work.

“It’s a relief and probably more so than that, the landing spot is phenomenal,” Luke said of the twins’ commitment. “The program is elite in terms of their approach. The coach there is new to the program and he’s just next level.”

The commitment has been a relief for Gabe and Mason, allowing them to enjoy their senior seasons with the Spartans knowing their college futures are secure.

“When we finally signed the letter I think we just felt the weight off the shoulders,” Mason said.

Luke has been able to watch his former teams from afar and Luke and Marks exchanged film from recent games leading up to Saturday’s contest in La Crosse, meaning the former Cardinal coach was able to watch and break down Chi-Hi’s two victories over the Huskies. Third-year Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue served as an assistant under Madsen and was the interim coach in 2012-13 when the Madsen family traveled abroad while Luke taught in China.

The Cardinals moved into first place in the Big Rivers Conference standings on Saturday evening with a 62-52 win over the Raiders.

“It was great to watch what they’re doing. He’s doing a phenomenal job, getting a lot out of those kids,” Luke said of Proue and the Cardinals. “It’s fun to see the growth of those players.”

The Madsen family has one more chance this winter to make a deep playoff push before Gabe and Mason head off to college. The team has learned from recent one-point losses to East Ridge and Austin and wants to put its best foot forward down the stretch.

“We want the most out of this year,” Mason said. “We want it to end with no regrets.”

