Belief made all the difference to Gabe and Mason Madsen.
The twins found a place they believed in and one that believed in them as they committed college basketball at the University of Cincinnati last fall.
The two played their freshman seasons at Bloomer for their dad Luke before the family moved to Rochester, Minn. where Madsen accepted teaching and head basketball coach positions at Rochester Mayo High School. The family got reacquainted with the Chippewa Valley last Saturday when Rochester Mayo squared off with Eau Claire North at the Wisconsin/Minnesota Border Battle event at La Crosse Central High School.
The Spartans bested the Huskies 93-80 with Gabe leading the team with 21 points while Mason added 16. Luke is no stranger to matching up against the Huskies. The longtime Chi-Hi coach met the program in several high-profile matchups during his time leading the Cardinals from 2004-14, but Saturday’s game was buzzworthy for different reasons. Gabe and Mason are friends with Eau Claire North standout Dalton Banks, playing together on the AAU circuit. Luke is tight with the Eau Claire North coaching staff including head coach Todd Marks, who ironically he replaced as the coach of the Blackhawks when started his second run leading the program in 2014.
The Southern Illinois commit Banks put on a show, scoring a career-high 46 points for the Huskies. Mason said the brothers were texting with Banks all week about the game and the chance to square off with their longtime friend and AAU teammate Banks was special.
“It kind of came full circle,” Mason said. “We started playing with him and to be able to play in our last year in high school is pretty special.”
Both Mason and Gabe averaged 18 points per game as freshmen in Bloomer and have continued to grow as players en route to landing Division I scholarships with the Bearcats. This season Gabe is scoring more than 27 points per game while Mason is averaging better than 19 points per contest for the Spartans, who are 12-5 entering a game at Winona on Tuesday.
The twins have been on the radar for most basketball fans and coaches since they entered high school. Both players had numerous Division I scholarship offers but felt something right with Cincinnati and first-year coach John Brannen.
“I always say its belief,” Gabe said of committing to Cincinnati. “The belief the coaches had in us and just the belief we had in the coaches. They believe we can come in and be a big, big part of the program.”
The Bearcats are currently 14-7 and tied for second in the American Athletic Conference standings. The twins announced their commitment on Labor Day weekend last year, the culmination of years of hard work.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s a relief and probably more so than that, the landing spot is phenomenal,” Luke said of the twins’ commitment. “The program is elite in terms of their approach. The coach there is new to the program and he’s just next level.”
The commitment has been a relief for Gabe and Mason, allowing them to enjoy their senior seasons with the Spartans knowing their college futures are secure.
“When we finally signed the letter I think we just felt the weight off the shoulders,” Mason said.
Luke has been able to watch his former teams from afar and Luke and Marks exchanged film from recent games leading up to Saturday’s contest in La Crosse, meaning the former Cardinal coach was able to watch and break down Chi-Hi’s two victories over the Huskies. Third-year Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue served as an assistant under Madsen and was the interim coach in 2012-13 when the Madsen family traveled abroad while Luke taught in China.
The Cardinals moved into first place in the Big Rivers Conference standings on Saturday evening with a 62-52 win over the Raiders.
“It was great to watch what they’re doing. He’s doing a phenomenal job, getting a lot out of those kids,” Luke said of Proue and the Cardinals. “It’s fun to see the growth of those players.”
The Madsen family has one more chance this winter to make a deep playoff push before Gabe and Mason head off to college. The team has learned from recent one-point losses to East Ridge and Austin and wants to put its best foot forward down the stretch.
“We want the most out of this year,” Mason said. “We want it to end with no regrets.”
Chippewa County Boys Basketball Standings
*NOTE: All standings and statistics are entering Monday
Big Rivers Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Chippewa Falls
|6
|1
|10
|4
|Hudson
|6
|2
|11
|2
|Eau Claire North
|4
|2
|10
|3
|River Falls
|3
|2
|11
|3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|3
|4
|4
|10
|Menomonie
|2
|6
|7
|9
|Rice Lake
|0
|6
|1
|14
Tuesday's Games
River Falls at Hudson
Eau Claire Memorial at Holmen
Marshfield at Eau Claire North
Rice Lake at Spooner
Thursday's Game
Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake
Friday's Game
Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North
Saturday's Games
Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls
Hudson at Eau Claire North
Menomonie at River Falls
Western Cloverbelt Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Altoona
|3
|0
|5
|1
|McDonell
|3
|0
|7
|1
|Eau Claire Regis
|2
|1
|5
|1
|Fall Creek
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Thorp
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Cadott
|0
|3
|2
|4
Tuesday's Games
McDonell at Fall Creek
Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott
Thorp at Stanley-Boyd
Altoona at Eau Claire Regis
Friday's Games
McDonell at Osseo-Fairchild
Stanley-Boyd at Altoona
Thorp at Cadott
Fall Creek at Eau Claire Regis
Saturday's Games
Stanley-Boyd vs Bloomer at Target Center
Fall Creek vs Gresham at Wisconsin Dells
Somerset at Eau Claire Regis
Heart O'North Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Northwestern
|8
|2
|11
|4
|Cumberland
|7
|2
|9
|4
|Cameron
|7
|3
|9
|4
|Ladysmith
|6
|6
|10
|8
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|5
|5
|8
|6
|Bloomer
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Hayward
|4
|6
|6
|8
|Barron
|4
|7
|5
|8
|Spooner
|1
|10
|2
|12
Tuesday's Games
Ashland at Hayward
Rice Lake at Spooner
Thursday's Games
Bloomer at Northwestern
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Barron
Hayward at Cameron
Ladysmith at Cumberland
Saturday's Games
Stanley-Boyd vs Bloomer at Target Center
Cumberland at Barron
Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
East Lakeland Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Name
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Birchwood
|9
|1
|12
|3
|New Auburn
|6
|2
|9
|4
|Lake Holcombe
|6
|3
|10
|5
|Bruce
|5
|3
|9
|7
|Flambeau
|3
|5
|5
|8
|Winter
|1
|7
|3
|11
|Cornell
|0
|9
|1
|13
Tuesday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Winter
Bruce at New Auburn
Cornell at Flambeau
Birchwood at Solon Springs
Thursday's Games
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe
Greenwood at Cornell
Friday's Games
Winter at Cornell
New Auburn at Flambeau
Birchwood at Bruce
Saturday's Game
Bayfield at Winter
Chippewa County Boys Basketball Scoring Leaders
|Name
|Games
|Total
|Points Per Game
|Mason Poehls, Cadott
|12
|218
|18.2
|Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|14
|249
|17.8
|JD Bohaty, McDonell
|15
|241
|16.1
|Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, Chippewa Falls
|14
|216
|15.4
|Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe
|15
|226
|15.1
|Kaden Kinney, Lake Holcombe
|15
|214
|14.3
|Ethan Patz, New Auburn
|13
|183
|14.1
|Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd
|14
|187
|13.4
|Caleb Balow, Cornell
|12
|154
|12.8
|Tristen Harder, New Auburn
|13
|165
|12.7
Chippewa County Boys Basketball 3-Point Leaders
|Name
|Total
|JD Bohaty, McDonell
|34
|Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|32
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|29
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|28
|Austin Thur, Bloomer
|28
|Michael Pederson, New Auburn
|26
|Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd
|25
|Charlie Herrick, Bloomer
|22
|Ben Steffes, Cadott
|20
|Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls
|19
Chippewa County Boys Basketball Team Statistics
|Team
|Points For
|Points Against
|Difference
|Free Throw %
|3-Pointers
|Lake Holcombe
|70.5
|46.5
|34
|.701
|4.3
|New Auburn
|62
|50
|12
|.576
|3.7
|McDonell
|54.1
|47.9
|6.2
|.726
|5.8
|Chippewa Falls
|63.5
|59.7
|3.8
|.665
|6.7
|Bloomer
|47.3
|45.6
|1.7
|.565
|5.3
|Cadott
|50.3
|55.6
|-5.3
|.542
|5.9
|Stanley-Boyd
|52.2
|59.4
|-7.2
|.652
|5
|Cornell
|34
|65.1
|-31.1
|.473
|1.6
Chippewa County Girls Basketball Standings
Big Rivers Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|River Falls
|7
|0
|14
|2
|Hudson
|8
|1
|13
|4
|Chippewa Falls
|4
|4
|9
|8
|Eau Claire Memorial
|3
|4
|7
|7
|Menomonie
|3
|6
|7
|10
|Eau Claire North
|2
|6
|3
|12
|Rice Lake
|1
|7
|5
|12
Tuesday's Games
Menomonie at Chippewa Falls
Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial
Hudson at River Falls
Eau Claire North at Marshfield
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake
Eau Claire North at Hudson
River Falls at Menomonie
La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire Memorial
Saturday's Game
Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North
Western Cloverbelt Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Fall Creek
|9
|1
|11
|4
|Osseo-Fairchild
|8
|2
|12
|4
|McDonell
|7
|3
|10
|6
|Stanley-Boyd
|6
|4
|11
|6
|Cadott
|4
|7
|9
|8
|Altoona
|3
|7
|4
|8
|Thorp
|3
|7
|4
|8
|Eau Claire Regis
|1
|10
|2
|15
Tuesday's Game
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell
Thursday's Games
McDonell at Altoona
Cadott at Fall Creek
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd
Thorp at Osseo-Fairchild
Saturday's Game
Fall Creek vs Gresham at Wisconsin Dells
West Salem at Altoona
Heart O'North Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Name
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|10
|1
|14
|3
|Northwestern
|9
|1
|13
|3
|Ladysmith
|9
|2
|13
|3
|Hayward
|6
|4
|6
|8
|Cameron
|6
|5
|7
|8
|Barron
|4
|6
|6
|10
|Cumberland
|2
|7
|3
|11
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|10
|1
|14
|Spooner
|0
|10
|1
|14
Tuesday's Games
Bloomer at Cameron
Hayward at Barron
Spoooner at Cumberland
Ladysmith at Northwestern
Boyceville at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Thursday's Game
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spooner
Friday's Games
Northwestern at Bloomer
Barron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Cumberland at Ladysmith
Cameron at Hayward
East Lakeland Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Name
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Flambeau
|8
|0
|9
|6
|Bruce
|6
|3
|8
|8
|Birchwood
|5
|5
|5
|10
|Cornell
|4
|5
|5
|11
|Lake Holcombe
|4
|5
|6
|7
|New Auburn
|4
|5
|6
|10
|Winter
|0
|8
|0
|14
Tuesday's Games
Cornell at Flambeau
Lake Holcombe at Winter
Birchwood at Solon Springs
Shell Lake at Bruce
Thursday's Games
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe
Greenwood at Cornell
Birchwood at Bruce
Friday's Games
Winter at Cornell
New Auburn at Flambeau
Saturday's Game
New Auburn at Eau Claire Immanuel
Bayfield at Winter
Chippewa County Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders
|Name
|Games
|Total
|Points Per Game
|Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|13
|220
|16.9
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|16
|265
|16.6
|Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott
|17
|268
|15.8
|Aaliyah McMillan, Chippewa Falls
|17
|260
|15.3
|Maggie Craker, McDonell
|15
|216
|14.4
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|17
|243
|14.3
|Caelan Givens, Chippewa Falls
|16
|222
|13.9
|Zoey Rada, New Auburn
|16
|183
|11.4
|Bryanna Bonander, Cornell
|14
|151
|10.8
|Erin Crowell, Cornell
|14
|149
|10.6
|Alexis Zenner, Chippewa Falls
|17
|180
|10.6
Chippewa County Girls Basketball 3-Point Leaders
|Name
|Total
|Aaliyah McMillan, Chippewa Falls
|34
|Maggie Craker, McDonell
|33
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|30
|Vanessa Jenneman, Bloomer
|30
|Marissa Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd
|29
|Emma Seibel, Bloomer
|28
|Samantha Buchholtz, Bloomer
|22
|Anna Geissler, McDonell
|21
|Zoey Rada, New Auburn
|16
|Abby Eiler, Cadott
|15
Chippewa County Girls Basketball Team Statistics
|Team
|Points For
|Points Against
|Difference
|Free Throw %
|3-Pointers
|Bloomer
|51.6
|40.2
|11.4
|.574
|5.8
|McDonell
|57.3
|49.5
|7.8
|.695
|4.5
|Chippewa Falls
|56.5
|51.1
|5.4
|.765
|4.1
|Stanley-Boyd
|51.3
|46
|5.3
|.548
|4.6
|Cadott
|46.5
|43.9
|2.6
|.496
|4.6
|Lake Holcombe
|45.1
|46.9
|-1.8
|.437
|1.8
|New Auburn
|33.6
|39.3
|-5.7
|.490
|2.1
|Cornell
|38
|47
|-9
|.463
|1.4
Chippewa County Boys and Girls Hockey Standings
Big Rivers Conference Boys Hockey Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|W
|L
|T
|Eau Claire Memorial
|3
|0
|0
|6
|5
|0
|Chippewa Falls
|3
|1
|0
|10
|1
|0
|Eau Claire North
|2
|1
|0
|6
|6
|1
|Hudson
|2
|1
|0
|8
|3
|0
|River Falls
|2
|2
|0
|5
|7
|0
|Rice Lake
|0
|3
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Menomonie
|0
|4
|0
|3
|8
|0
Tuesday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls
Menomonie at Eau Claire North
River Falls at Rice Lake
Thursday's Games
Eau Claire North at Rice Lake
River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
Hudson at Menomonie
Saturday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Hayward
St. Paul Academy (Minn.) at Eau Claire Memorial
Hudson at Wausau West
Menomonie at Amery
Big Rivers Conference Girls Hockey Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|W
|L
|T
|Eau Claire Area
|4
|1
|0
|16
|2
|1
|St. Croix Valley
|4
|1
|0
|17
|5
|0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|1
|4
|0
|7
|10
|2
|Hudson
|1
|4
|0
|7
|11
|1
Tuesday's Games
Hudson at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Eau Claire Area at St. Croix Valley
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Western Wisconsin
Black River Falls at Eau Claire Area
Onalaska at St. Croix Valley
Friday's Games
Northland Pines at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Superior at Hudson
Saturday's Game
Rock County at Eau Claire Area