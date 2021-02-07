Prep Boys Basketball: McDonell earns a No. 1 seed in Division 5

The McDonell boys basketball team earned a No. 1 seed in the Division 5 playoffs and will receive a bye into the regional semifinals, according to pairings released by the WIAA on Sunday.

The Macks (10-3) will open the postseason on Friday, Feb. 19 where they will meet the winner of the Tuesday, Feb. 16 quarterfinal contest between No. 5 Lake Holcombe (11-7) and No. 4 Bruce (10-3). New Auburn (10-5) is a No. 3 seed in the other half of the regional and starts by hosting a quarterfinal game with No. 6 Gilman (1-12) with No. 7 Cornell (2-15) on the road at No. 2 Owen-Withee (7-8).

Chi-Hi (13-6) is a No. 3 seed in Division 1 and starts postseason action in the semifinals against No. 2 Hudson (12-5).

No. 4 Bloomer (5-7) opens Division 3 action in the regional quarterfinals by hosting No. 5 Unity (9-9) while in another Division 3 regional No. 4 Stanley-Boyd (7-9) hosts No. 5 Chequamegon (1-5).

In Division 4 quarterfinal matchups No. 6 Cadott (3-11) is at No. 3 Eau Claire Regis (8-7) while in another regional No. 6 Thorp (0-8) plays at No. 3 Marathon (18-4).