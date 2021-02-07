Prep Boys Basketball: McDonell earns a No. 1 seed in Division 5

The McDonell boys basketball team earned a No. 1 seed in the Division 5 playoffs and will receive a bye into the regional semifinals, according to pairings released by the WIAA on Sunday.
The Macks (10-3) will open the postseason on Friday, Feb. 19 where they will meet the winner of the Tuesday, Feb. 16 quarterfinal contest between No. 5 Lake Holcombe (11-7) and No. 4 Bruce (10-3). New Auburn (10-5) is a No. 3 seed in the other half of the regional and starts by hosting a quarterfinal game with No. 6 Gilman (1-12) with No. 7 Cornell (2-15) on the road at No. 2 Owen-Withee (7-8).
Chi-Hi (13-6) is a No. 3 seed in Division 1 and starts postseason action in the semifinals against No. 2 Hudson (12-5).
No. 4 Bloomer (5-7) opens Division 3 action in the regional quarterfinals by hosting No. 5 Unity (9-9) while in another Division 3 regional No. 4 Stanley-Boyd (7-9) hosts No. 5 Chequamegon (1-5).
In Division 4 quarterfinal matchups No. 6 Cadott (3-11) is at No. 3 Eau Claire Regis (8-7) while in another regional No. 6 Thorp (0-8) plays at No. 3 Marathon (18-4).
Regional quarterfinal winners advance to the regional finals on Saturday, Feb. 20. Regional champions move on to sectionals with reseeded sectional semifinals being held on Thursday, Feb. 25 before sectional championship games on Saturday, Feb. 27.
The state boys basketball tournaments will be held on Thursday-Saturday, March 4-6 at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse and Menominee Nation Area in Oshkosh with specific divisional assignments to be decided at a later date.