It hasn’t been an objective.
But rather, a result of doing things well.
No matter how you look at it, the McDonell boys basketball team has quickly become one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the area.
The Macks (6-4, 3-2) have won four of five games entering Thursday’s contest at Eau Claire Regis.
McDonell is averaging a Chippewa County high 8.3 3-pointers per game, with at least nine in each of its last five contests.
The team has the county’s top 3-point marksmen with junior guard JD Bohaty with 29 made buckets from distance. Senior forward Charlie Bleskachek is tied with Stanley-Boyd guard LJ Schmelzer for second with 24 and senior guard Cory Hoglund is tenth with 15.
First-year coach Adam Schilling was aware his team had shooting talent when he took over the program. McDonell struggled to find the basket early in the season, failing to score more than 64 points in its first five games. Since then the team has scored at least 70 in four of its last five games.
“If you watched us from the beginning of the year to now, I think we’ve done a better job moving the ball around the perimeter, getting touches inside,” Schilling said. “If we don’t have a 1-on-1 inside we’re kicking it out to pretty good shooters. I think the spacing has gotten better.”
Bohaty quickly worked his way into an important role for the team after averaging fewer than three points a contest in 2017-18. The 6-foot-4 Bleskachek has thrived by becoming more of a stretch player away from the bucket. The senior has already more than doubled his made 3-pointers from a season ago and Schilling said Bleskachek has benefited from drawing larger defenders on the perimeter and taking advantage of it.
“He’s important as far as spacing the floor,” Schilling said of Bleskachek. “Cory and Jaebin (Bourget) and some of our guards are able to get in the lane, draw the attention and then kick it out to our shooters. It’s a good mix.”
McDonell’s guard rotation has been a bit in flux due to injury until recently, when Bourget returned to the lineup. Fellow guard Trent Witkowski missed the start of the season as well, but Friday’s 73-60 victory over Altoona was the first time this season Schilling felt his team was full strength. The Macks responded by hitting 11 threes.
But those injuries allowed the chance for others to see the floor and the first-year coach believes that will pay big dividends in the second half.
“Now we’ve got more depth in our guard spot now,” Schilling said. “People like Jake Siegenthaler stepped in and played really well when those guys were out. Now he’s another guy to come in and hit threes if we need it. Our depth overall has really improved.”
McDonell has hit at least 10 3-pointers in four games this season, already one more than the team did last season when it finished runner-up to Bangor at the Division 5 state tournament.
Schilling hasn’t made too many changes since taking over for Archie Sherbinow, but has emphasized more movement from passing on offense as opposed to from dribble drives.
That has helped lead to more chances from distance that the Macks have been able to capitalize on.
“The biggest thing we’ve been working on in practice is moving without the ball,” Schilling said. “Moving quickly and then once we get people running at us we’re working on driving in the lane and kicking it out. The progression is we’ve worked really hard in practice on some of the things we saw on film and we’ve tried to correct those things. They’re very smart kids, they catch on quickly.
“It just took us a little time getting comfortable with what we were trying to do on offense.”
Chippewa County Boys Basketball Standings
*NOTE: All standings and statistics are entering Monday
Big Rivers Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Memorial
|3
|1
|6
|3
|River Falls
|3
|1
|7
|3
|Chippewa Falls
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Eau Claire North
|2
|2
|6
|3
|Hudson
|2
|2
|6
|3
|Menomonie
|2
|3
|5
|5
|Rice Lake
|0
|4
|5
|4
Tuesday's Games
Eau Claire North at Rice Lake
Hudson at Menomonie
River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at River Falls
Rice Lake at Hudson
Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial
New Richmond at Menomonie
Western Cloverbelt Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Osseo-Fairchild
|5
|0
|8
|1
|Altoona
|3
|2
|4
|5
|Eau Claire Regis
|3
|2
|7
|2
|McDonell
|3
|2
|6
|4
|Fall Creek
|2
|3
|5
|4
|Stanley-Boyd
|2
|3
|3
|5
|Thorp
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Cadott
|0
|5
|2
|6
Tuesday's Game
Altoona at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau
Thursday's Games
McDonell at Eau Claire Regis
Altoona at Cadott
Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild
Thorp at Fall Creek
Saturday's Games
Thorp at Owen-Withee
Eau Claire Regis at Durand
Heart O'North Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Northwestern
|5
|0
|8
|2
|Bloomer
|4
|1
|7
|2
|Cumberland
|4
|1
|7
|2
|Hayward
|3
|2
|5
|5
|Barron
|2
|3
|3
|6
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|2
|3
|2
|7
|Ladysmith
|0
|5
|0
|9
|Spooner
|0
|5
|2
|7
Tuesday's Games
Bloomer at Barron
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Hayward
Cumberland at Northwestern
Ladysmith at Spooner
Friday's Games
Bloomer at Hayward
Barron at Cumberland
Northwestern at Ladysmith
Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
East Lakeland Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Name
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Birchwood
|3
|0
|7
|1
|Flambeau
|3
|0
|5
|2
|Lake Holcombe
|3
|2
|4
|5
|Bruce
|2
|1
|5
|3
|New Auburn
|1
|2
|2
|6
|Cornell
|1
|4
|2
|9
|Winter
|0
|4
|1
|7
Tuesday's Games
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe
Cornell at Greenwood
Birchwood at Winter
Prentice at Flambeau
Thursday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Cornell
Flambeau at Bruce
Friday's Games
New Auburn at Northwood
Bruce at Gilman
Birchwood at Flambeau
South Shore at Winter
Chippewa County Boys Basketball Scoring Leaders
|Name
|Games
|Total
|Points Per Game
|Cory Hoglund, McDonell
|10
|173
|17.3
|Kaden Kinney, Lake Holcombe
|9
|154
|17.1
|LJ Schmelzer, Stanley-Boyd
|8
|133
|16.6
|Mason Poehls, Cadott
|8
|133
|16.6
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|9
|145
|16.1
|Bradley Sarauer, Bloomer
|9
|143
|15.9
|Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe
|9
|139
|15.4
|Tyler Robarge, Chippewa Falls
|11
|167
|15.2
|Noah Gillingham, Stanley-Boyd
|8
|115
|14.4
|Ethan Patz, New Auburn
|8
|113
|14.1
Chippewa County Boys Basketball 3-Point Leaders
|Name
|Total
|JD Bohaty, McDonell
|29
|Charlie Bleskachek, McDonell
|24
|LJ Schmelzer, Stanley-Boyd
|24
|Nolan Hutzler, Chippewa Falls
|20
|Mason Poehls, Cadott
|20
|John Bleskacek, Bloomer
|19
|Michael Pederson, New Auburn
|19
|Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|19
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|17
|Cory Hoglund, McDonell
|15
Chippewa County Boys Basketball Team Statistics
|Team
|Points For
|Points Against
|Difference
|Free Throw %
|3-Pointers
|Bloomer
|57.3
|40.3
|17
|.571
|4.2
|McDonell
|61.7
|56.9
|4.8
|.712
|8.3
|Chippewa Falls
|58.9
|61
|-2.1
|.578
|5.2
|New Auburn
|50.3
|54.5
|-4.2
|.535
|2.9
|Lake Holcombe
|65.6
|70.1
|-4.5
|.597
|4.7
|Cadott
|49.8
|58.9
|-9.1
|.566
|6
|Stanley-Boyd
|50.8
|63.5
|-12.7
|.638
|4.3
|Cornell
|44.8
|63.2
|-18.4
|.535
|2.5
Chippewa County Girls Basketball Standings
Big Rivers Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Chippewa Falls
|5
|0
|7
|3
|Menomonie
|4
|1
|9
|3
|Hudson
|3
|2
|6
|4
|Eau Claire North
|2
|3
|4
|7
|River Falls
|2
|3
|5
|5
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1
|4
|5
|7
|Rice Lake
|1
|4
|3
|7
Tuesday's Games
Superior at Chippewa Falls
Northwestern at Rice Lake
La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire North
River Falls at Prescott
Friday's Games
River Falls at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial
Hudson at Rice Lake
Western Cloverbelt Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|7
|0
|8
|2
|Fall Creek
|6
|1
|6
|3
|Osseo-Fairchild
|5
|2
|7
|5
|Altoona
|4
|3
|5
|7
|McDonell
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Cadott
|1
|6
|4
|5
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|6
|4
|8
|Thorp
|1
|6
|2
|9
Tuesday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell
Cadott at Eau Claire Regis
Altoona at Thorp
Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek
Friday's Games
Thorp at McDonell
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd
Fall Creek at Altoona
Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild
Heart O'North Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Name
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|7
|0
|9
|1
|Hayward
|5
|2
|5
|5
|Northwestern
|5
|2
|9
|2
|Ladysmith
|5
|2
|7
|4
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|3
|4
|4
|8
|Barron
|1
|5
|1
|10
|Spooner
|1
|6
|1
|10
|Cumberland
|0
|6
|0
|9
Tuesday's Games
Saint Croix Central at Bloomer
Northwestern at Rice Lake
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Osceola
Ladysmith at Cumberland
Thursday's Games
Cumberland at Bloomer
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern
Ladysmith at Barron
Spooner at Hayward
East Lakeland Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Name
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Birchwood
|4
|0
|6
|3
|Flambeau
|3
|1
|3
|7
|Lake Holcombe
|3
|2
|6
|4
|Bruce
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Cornell
|2
|3
|3
|8
|New Auburn
|1
|3
|1
|7
|Winter
|0
|4
|2
|7
Tuesday's Games
New Auburn at Lake Holcobme
Cornell at Greenwood
Birchwood at Winter
Flambeau at Bruce
Thursday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Cornell
Winter at Hurley
Friday's Games
New Auburn at Northwood
Birchwood at Flambeau
Bruce at Prentice
Chippewa County Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders
|Name
|Games
|Total
|Points Per Game
|Caelan Givens, Chippewa Falls
|10
|202
|20.2
|Arianna Mason, Stanley-Boyd
|12
|194
|16.2
|Aaliyah McMillan, Chippewa Falls
|10
|160
|16
|Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|8
|124
|15.5
|Abby Wampler, McDonell
|7
|101
|14.2
|Maggie Craker, McDonell
|10
|142
|14.2
|Nadia Rada, New Auburn
|8
|107
|13.4
|Sierra Raine, Bloomer
|10
|127
|12.7
|Allison Golat-Hattamer, Lake Holcombe
|10
|121
|12.1
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|12
|135
|11.3
Chippewa County Girls Basketball 3-Point Leaders
|Name
|Total
|Maggie Craker, McDonell
|27
|Arianna Mason, Stanley-Boyd
|25
|Aaliyah McMillan, Chippewa Falls
|23
|Elle Kramschuster, Bloomer
|16
|Kaitlyn Tice, Cadott
|16
|Anna Geissler, McDonell
|15
|Emma Elmberg, Lake Holcombe
|12
|Marissa Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd
|12
|Abby Wampler, McDonell
|10
|Zoey Rada, New Auburn
|9
|Autumn Bremness, Cadott
|9
Chippewa County Girls Basketball Team Statistics
|Team
|Points For
|Points Against
|Difference
|Free Throw %
|3-Pointers
|Bloomer
|53.8
|34.8
|19
|.549
|4.5
|Chippewa Falls
|59.8
|55.2
|4.6
|.679
|4.4
|Lake Holcombe
|45.3
|45.7
|-0.4
|.357
|2.5
|McDonell
|54
|55.1
|-1.1
|.636
|5.9
|Stanley-Boyd
|50
|52
|-2
|.541
|3.9
|Cadott
|41.2
|43.3
|-2.1
|.415
|5.2
|Cornell
|35.8
|45.2
|-9.4
|.410
|1.5
|New Auburn
|36.3
|50.6
|-14.3
|.379
|2.1
Chippewa County Boys and Girls Hockey Standings
Big Rivers Conference Boys Hockey Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|W
|L
|T
|Eau Claire North
|5
|0
|0
|8
|5
|1
|Chippewa Falls
|4
|1
|0
|8
|4
|1
|Eau Claire Memorial
|4
|1
|0
|5
|5
|2
|Hudson
|3
|2
|0
|7
|3
|1
|River Falls
|2
|4
|0
|5
|9
|0
|Rice Lake
|0
|5
|0
|0
|11
|0
|Menomonie
|0
|5
|0
|5
|9
|0
Tuesday's Games
Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire Memroial at Hudson
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Hudson
River Falls at Eau Claire North
Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie
Saturday's Games
Superior at Eau Claire North
Notre Dame at Hudson
Providence Academy (Minn.) at River Falls
Big Rivers Conference Girls Hockey Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|W
|L
|T
|St. Croix Valley
|2
|0
|0
|10
|3
|0
|Eau Claire Area
|1
|1
|0
|11
|3
|0
|Hudson
|1
|1
|0
|6
|6
|0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|2
|0
|5
|8
|2
Tuesday's Game
St. Croix Valley at Wisconsin Valley Union
Thursday's Games
Eau Claire Area at St. Croix Valley
Hudson at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Friday's Game
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Lakeland
Saturday's Games
Onalaska at Hudson
St. Croix Valley at Red Wing (Minn.)
