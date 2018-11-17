Members of the 2018-19 McDonell boys basketball team (front row, from left): manager Devin Benish, Adam Thalacker, Logan Hughes, Efe Selvitopo, Jaebin Bourget, Jake Siegenthaler, Trent Witkowski and Tanner Opsal. Second row: coach Morgan King, coach Alex Baierl, Cory Hoglund, Kendren Gullo, Charlie Bleskachek, Eion Kressin, Caleb Thornton, Isaac Bleskachek, JD Bohaty and head coach Adam Schilling.
Members of the 2018-19 McDonell boys basketball team (front row, from left): manager Devin Benish, Adam Thalacker, Logan Hughes, Efe Selvitopo, Jaebin Bourget, Jake Siegenthaler, Trent Witkowski and Tanner Opsal. Second row: coach Morgan King, coach Alex Baierl, Cory Hoglund, Kendren Gullo, Charlie Bleskachek, Eion Kressin, Caleb Thornton, Isaac Bleskachek, JD Bohaty and head coach Adam Schilling.
Although the McDonell boys basketball team is experiencing some change, the one thing that doesn’t change is the team’s expectations.
The runner-up in the Division 5 state tournament a year ago, the Macks welcome in new coach Adam Schilling. Schilling previously was an assistant on the McDonell girls basketball team for three seasons.
Schilling may be new and the team may have lost some critical pieces from a year ago, but Schilling said the team believes they can make another strong run in the postseason with hopefully another appearance at the state tournament for the fourth season in a row.
“I think the goals should be pretty much the same as they have been. There has been a high standard here for a long time,” Schilling said. “That’s something I appreciate and I want to add on to or maintain. I don’t see our goals changing from what it has been the last couple years.”
The Macks lost seven letterswinners from a season ago including All-Western Cloverbelt first Team honoree Hayden Baughman along with fellow starter Joey Huffcutt from a team that finished 18-11 overall and in fourth in the conference with a 9-5 record before making a postseason run to the state championship game.
Second team all-conference player in senior Cory Hoglund and honorable mention honoree in senior Charlie Bleskachek will look to lead the Macks this season.
Hoglund scored 12.6 points per game and 4.7 rebounds a season ago as the team’s leading returning scorer. Bleskachek poured in 11.6 points and lead the team with 6.8 rebounds.
Junior Eion Kressin also returns to join Hoglund and Bleskachek in the starting lineup. Kressin averaged 7 points and 5.8 rebounds.
Also back this season are junior guard JD Bohaty, senior guard Jaebin Bourget, junior forward Kendren Gullo, junior forward Caleb Thornton and junior guard Trent Witkowski.
Schilling said a group of sophomores in Jake Siegenthaler, Logan Hughes, Isaac Bleskachek and Tanner Opsal are newcomers that will play a role this season.
In his first year as head coach Schilling wants to maintain expectations and that starts with being competitive at the top of the Western Cloverbelt. Oseeo-Fairchild appears to be the early season favorite according to Schilling as the Thunder return the conference’s player of the year in Logan Mulhern, among others.
If the team hopes to reach its goals this season Schilling is looking for the defense to carry the team, especially early this season.
“I think our defense will be our strength. I know a big part of that is rebounding,” Schilling said. “We have some good size, our guards are pretty good size also, so I think defense and rebounding we got some guys that really take pride in their defense and that will hopefully help our offense come along.”
Prior to kicking off the season McDonell will have a scrimmage at Menomonie on Monday. It will then get their season underway on Nov. 27 by hosting Chetek-Weyerhaeuser before opening Western Cloverbelt play with a home game against Stanley-Boyd on Nov. 29.
The goal of a deep playoff runs for the boys basketball program remain even with a change at the top with Schilling taking over. He is committed to keeping that standard of success and while he believes this team has the talent to reach their goals he knows sometimes it takes more than just having a good team.
“Sometimes you need a little bit of luck along with being good,” Schilling said of what it takes to find success in the playoffs. “It will be the first time for some of these guys getting experience in those types of games, so just stepping up to those situations. (We’re) just trying to be prepared for those moments the best we can.”
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
McDonell boys basketball vs Bangor in Division 5 state title game 3-17-18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.