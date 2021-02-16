Prep Boys Basketball: McDonell fourth in final Division 5 Associated Press poll

The McDonell boys basketball team moved down one spot in the final Associated Press Division 5 state poll of the season.
The Macks (12-4) are fourth in the poll after being ranked third last week. McDonell received one of nine first-place votes in Division 5 and was behind Hustisford (12-3), Marshfield Columbus (18-5) and Monticello (14-3) at the top of the rankings.
McDonell opens the Division 5 playoffs on Friday night in the regional semifinals against the winner of Tuesday's Lake Holcombe at Bruce quarterfinal contest.
Kimberly (20-2, Division 1), Onalaska (14-0, Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (22-1, Division 3) and Cuba City (17-2, Division 4) were the top-ranked teams in the their respective divisions.
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 16, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kimberly (9)
|20-2
|90
|1
|2. Neenah
|22-2
|79
|2
|3. Wauwatosa East
|17-3
|72
|3
|4. Brookfield Central
|18-5
|64
|4
|5. Brookfield East
|19-4
|55
|5
|6. River Falls
|17-2
|42
|6
|7. Cedarburg
|19-3
|35
|7
|8. De Pere
|19-3
|28
|8
|9. Franklin
|19-5
|14
|9
|10. Waunakee
|14-5
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Milton 3, Menomonee Falls 2, Fond du Lac 2, Waukesha West 2, Stevens Point 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Onalaska (9)
|14-0
|90
|1
|2. Pewaukee
|21-3
|80
|2
|3. Wisconsin Lutheran
|18-2
|72
|3
|4. Monroe
|13-1
|59
|5
|5. Whitefish Bay
|20-3
|48
|4
|6. Medford Area
|22-2
|44
|6
|7. Wisconsin Dells
|13-1
|33
|7
|8. Lake Mills
|19-5
|28
|9
|9. Appleton Xavier
|19-4
|18
|NR
|10. Edgerton
|20-4
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: East Troy 6, Freedom 6, Whitnall 2, Seymour 1, Evansville 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Racine St. Catherine's (9)
|22-1
|90
|1
|2. Lake Country Lutheran
|21-0
|81
|2
|3. Cameron
|19-1
|63
|4
|4. Oostburg
|20-1
|61
|5
|5. St. John's Northwestern Academies
|18-6
|53
|3
|6. Saint Croix Central
|19-2
|50
|6
|7. Wrightstown
|20-4
|36
|8
|8. Darlington
|18-4
|32
|9
|9. Lakeside Lutheran
|18-4
|20
|T10
|10. Richland Center
|13-5
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Kiel 3, Northwestern 1, Milwaukee Academy of Science 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Cuba City (6)
|17-2
|87
|1
|2. Sheboygan Area Luth. (2)
|22-2
|77
|3
|3. The Prairie School
|19-3
|72
|2
|4. Blair-Taylor (1)
|20-1
|69
|4
|5. Edgar
|19-2
|49
|6
|6. Clear Lake
|19-0
|40
|8
|7. Lourdes Academy
|19-5
|32
|5
|8. Bangor
|18-2
|22
|10
|9. Randolph
|20-3
|15
|NR
|10. Roncalli
|16-5
|11
|7
Others receiving votes: Cashton 6, Fennimore 6, Luther 4, Hurley 3, Manitowoc Lutheran 1, River Ridge 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Hustisford (5)
|12-3
|86
|1
|2. Columbus Catholic (3)
|18-5
|78
|4
|3. Monticello
|14-3
|71
|2
|4. McDonell Central (1)
|12-4
|64
|3
|5. Wauzeka-Steuben
|12-2
|54
|5
|6. Almond-Bancroft
|11-4
|49
|6
|7. Cambria-Friesland
|18-5
|37
|7
|8. Bruce
|13-3
|21
|8
|9. Stockbridge
|19-3
|19
|9
|10. Northwood
|12-4
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Turtle Lake 2, Goodman-Pembine 1.