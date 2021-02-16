Prep Boys Basketball: McDonell fourth in final Division 5 Associated Press poll

The McDonell boys basketball team moved down one spot in the final Associated Press Division 5 state poll of the season.

The Macks (12-4) are fourth in the poll after being ranked third last week. McDonell received one of nine first-place votes in Division 5 and was behind Hustisford (12-3), Marshfield Columbus (18-5) and Monticello (14-3) at the top of the rankings.

McDonell opens the Division 5 playoffs on Friday night in the regional semifinals against the winner of Tuesday's Lake Holcombe at Bruce quarterfinal contest.

Kimberly (20-2, Division 1), Onalaska (14-0, Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (22-1, Division 3) and Cuba City (17-2, Division 4) were the top-ranked teams in the their respective divisions.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 16, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters: