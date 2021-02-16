 Skip to main content
Prep Boys Basketball: McDonell fourth in final Division 5 Associated Press poll
The McDonell boys basketball team moved down one spot in the final Associated Press Division 5 state poll of the season.

The Macks (12-4) are fourth in the poll after being ranked third last week. McDonell received one of nine first-place votes in Division 5 and was behind Hustisford (12-3), Marshfield Columbus (18-5) and Monticello (14-3) at the top of the rankings.

McDonell opens the Division 5 playoffs on Friday night in the regional semifinals against the winner of Tuesday's Lake Holcombe at Bruce quarterfinal contest.

Kimberly (20-2, Division 1), Onalaska (14-0, Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (22-1, Division 3) and Cuba City (17-2, Division 4) were the top-ranked teams in the their respective divisions.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 16, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kimberly (9)20-2901
2. Neenah22-2792
3. Wauwatosa East17-3723
4. Brookfield Central18-5644
5. Brookfield East19-4555
6. River Falls17-2426
7. Cedarburg19-3357
8. De Pere19-3288
9. Franklin19-5149
10. Waunakee14-56NR

Others receiving votes: Milton 3, Menomonee Falls 2, Fond du Lac 2, Waukesha West 2, Stevens Point 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Onalaska (9)14-0901
2. Pewaukee21-3802
3. Wisconsin Lutheran18-2723
4. Monroe13-1595
5. Whitefish Bay20-3484
6. Medford Area22-2446
7. Wisconsin Dells13-1337
8. Lake Mills19-5289
9. Appleton Xavier19-418NR
10. Edgerton20-47NR

Others receiving votes: East Troy 6, Freedom 6, Whitnall 2, Seymour 1, Evansville 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Racine St. Catherine's (9)22-1901
2. Lake Country Lutheran21-0812
3. Cameron19-1634
4. Oostburg20-1615
5. St. John's Northwestern Academies18-6533
6. Saint Croix Central19-2506
7. Wrightstown20-4368
8. Darlington18-4329
9. Lakeside Lutheran18-420T10
10. Richland Center13-54NR

Others receiving votes: Kiel 3, Northwestern 1, Milwaukee Academy of Science 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Cuba City (6)17-2871
2. Sheboygan Area Luth. (2)22-2773
3. The Prairie School19-3722
4. Blair-Taylor (1)20-1694
5. Edgar19-2496
6. Clear Lake19-0408
7. Lourdes Academy19-5325
8. Bangor18-22210
9. Randolph20-315NR
10. Roncalli16-5117

Others receiving votes: Cashton 6, Fennimore 6, Luther 4, Hurley 3, Manitowoc Lutheran 1, River Ridge 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Hustisford (5)12-3861
2. Columbus Catholic (3)18-5784
3. Monticello14-3712
4. McDonell Central (1)12-4643
5. Wauzeka-Steuben12-2545
6. Almond-Bancroft11-4496
7. Cambria-Friesland18-5377
8. Bruce13-3218
9. Stockbridge19-3199
10. Northwood12-41010

Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Turtle Lake 2, Goodman-Pembine 1.

