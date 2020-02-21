Prep Boys Basketball: McDonell hits 11 3-pointers, pulls away from Cadott in Western Cloverbelt finale

"It's really tough, especially when a kid like Bohaty just gets that hot," Cadott coach Dusty Burish said. "He could shoot from the red line and make them. That really helps them out, you can't do nothing to defend that."

The teams battled in a back-and-forth first half in which the Hornets cut an 8-point deficit to 36-34 at halftime. Drilling's 3-point play with 13.3 seconds left brought the team to within two and was the second strong half of the season for Cadott against McDonell. The Macks led Cadott 35-31 at the break in their first meeting on Jan. 21 before McDonell won 72-52 and the second half followed a similar script on Friday.

McDonell (14-6, 9-5) entered Friday's game having lost four of five games overall, three by a combined eight points. The most recent defeat for the Macks was a 58-52 overtime loss at Eau Claire Regis on Tuesday. The team tweaked its starting lineup beginning in that Regis game, moving juniors Logan Hughes and Tanner Opsal into the starting lineup for seniors Trent Witkowski and Thornton.

Schilling said the seniors have responded well to the move and they helped spark the run that put the game out of reach in the second half. Thornton's nine points more than doubled his previous season high of four points.