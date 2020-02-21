Prep Boys Basketball: McDonell hits 11 3-pointers, pulls away from Cadott in Western Cloverbelt finale

CADOTT — Adam Schilling openly acknowledges the month of February has not been kind to the McDonell boys basketball team so far.
But on Friday the Macks got back to the things that have made them successful as they pulled away to a 76-53 victory over Cadott in the Western Cloverbelt Conference finale for both teams.
JD Bohaty led all scorers with 25 points for the Macks while Eion Kressin added 16 points and Caleb Thornton scored nine off the bench.
"I think just getting our confidence back a little bit (is important)," Schilling said. "It's tough to maintain that sometimes when things aren't going your way but I think we got it tonight."
Mason Poehls scored 18 points for the Hornets, who tied the game with fewer than 14 minutes to go before the Macks scored 38 of the game's final 53 points.
Two Bohaty free throws started the run before Thornton added a 3-pointer and a layup off a steal to quickly push the McDonell lead to 45-38. Cadott cut the gap to four soon after on a 3-point play from Mitchell Drilling but Trent Witkowski hit a 3-pointer and the Macks started to push the pace and extend the lead.
McDonell's defense forced several Cadott turnovers while playing at a quick pace, tiring out the Hornets in the process.
Bohaty scored 11 straight points as a part of a 13-0 McDonell run, including three consecutive 3-pointers as the Macks made 11 shots from beyond the arc overall.
"It's really tough, especially when a kid like Bohaty just gets that hot," Cadott coach Dusty Burish said. "He could shoot from the red line and make them. That really helps them out, you can't do nothing to defend that."
The teams battled in a back-and-forth first half in which the Hornets cut an 8-point deficit to 36-34 at halftime. Drilling's 3-point play with 13.3 seconds left brought the team to within two and was the second strong half of the season for Cadott against McDonell. The Macks led Cadott 35-31 at the break in their first meeting on Jan. 21 before McDonell won 72-52 and the second half followed a similar script on Friday.
McDonell (14-6, 9-5) entered Friday's game having lost four of five games overall, three by a combined eight points. The most recent defeat for the Macks was a 58-52 overtime loss at Eau Claire Regis on Tuesday. The team tweaked its starting lineup beginning in that Regis game, moving juniors Logan Hughes and Tanner Opsal into the starting lineup for seniors Trent Witkowski and Thornton.
Schilling said the seniors have responded well to the move and they helped spark the run that put the game out of reach in the second half. Thornton's nine points more than doubled his previous season high of four points.
"They really responded well," Schilling said of the seniors. "It's a prideful group, they're very good leaders. I think it's a good example to all the younger guys that we have that there's going to be ups and downs but it's how you respond to it."
The Macks will learn their Division 5 playoff seeding this weekend, paired in a competitive sectional with teams of similar record such as Thorp, Clear Lake and Turtle Lake before hosting Bloomer on Tuesday.
"It's been a tough month," Schilling said. "We've had all these road games and the one game we did have at home was a battle and we came up short in that one too. I think we did a good job tonight putting ourselves in a better situation on Sunday for the seeding meeting but again our defense we've got to get back to and take pride in and that really makes our offense come along."
Drilling added 10 points, Cole Sopiarz scored nine points and Brad Irwin had eight for Cadott (6-14, 2-12).
The Hornets have been more competitive the second time through the Western Cloverbelt schedule, earning victories over Stanley-Boyd and Fall Creek and winning all three of its games played last week. Burish said his team has been taking smarter shots during the second half of the season.
Cadott will learn its Division 4 postseason foe this weekend before hitting the road to play at Flambeau on Monday.
"The boys, if they want to play they'll come out on Monday and take to Flambeau. If they really want to make the push in these playoffs and make a stand they'll come out and play Flambeau well," Burish said.