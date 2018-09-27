Adam Schilling has been named the new McDonell boys basketball coach, the school announced in a press release on Thursday morning.
Schilling takes over for longtime coach Archie Sherbinow, who stepped down during the summer after 15 seasons leading the program.
"On behalf of our MACS family, we are excited to announce Mr. Adam Schilling as head varsity boys basketball coach of the McDonell Macks," McDonell athletic director Eric Gardow said in the release. "Adam brings a level of commitment to the game of basketball and years of learning from great coaches at our school and from our area."
Schilling has been involved with the McDonell girls basketball program since 2015 as an assistant to varsity coach Don Cooper, helping the team reach the best records in school history and reach the Division 5 sectional semifinals in each of the previous two seasons.
"I am excited to go to work with our student-athletes toward our goal of developing a program based on teamwork, communication, integrity and a consistent work ethic," Schilling said in the release. "I am humbled to be able to lead a boys basketball program that has had so much success and tradition. Coach Sherbinow and his coaching staff set a high standard that I will work hard to maintain."
McDonell finished with an 18-11 record last season, advancing to the Division 5 state tournament for a third consecutive season and finished runner-up to Bangor.
The first day of boys basketball practice is Monday, Nov. 12 with McDonell's first game at home against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Nov. 27.
