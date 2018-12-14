The McDonell boys basketball team was faced with a gut-check test on Friday evening.
The Macks passed with flying colors, overcoming a 10-point deficit with six minutes to go before Fall Creek rallied to force overtime in an 84-76 victory in a Western Cloverbelt Conference matchup.
Cory Hoglund had 23 points for McDonell (3-3, 2-1), the majority coming down the stretch in regulation and in the extra frame.
“I think in this game we started pulling together when things weren’t going in our direction,” McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. “I think in previous games when things weren’t going our way we went our separate ways but tonight we put it all together, stuck together. We got some defensive stops that really got us some easy baskets on the offensive end.”
Hoglund scored the first seven points of overtime for the Macks to give the team an early advantage it would not relinquish. That lead came almost immediately on the tip when he was fouled corralling in a tip from Charlie Bleskachek.
“Everybody talks about his offense but his defense is outstanding too,” Schilling said of Hoglund. “He’s probably the best two-way player around here that I know of in high school. He’s working hard on defense and offense and it’s nice when we can get him the ball. If they foul him he’s probably got an 80 percent chance of making his free throws and at the end that’s what we were trying to do, trying to get him the ball and let them foul him and knock the free throws down.”
It was a rally that looked unlikely with five minutes, 57 seconds left in regulation after a Taylor Anders basket put Fall Creek ahead 56-46 and forced McDonell coach Adam Schilling to take a timeout.
But coming out of the stoppage the Macks responded, scoring the next 12 points to take the lead on a pair of free throws from Hoglund set up by a Bleskachek steal.
McDonell extended its lead to 62-57 with 1:12 left, but the Crickets (2-4, 0-3) had plenty of fight left and tied the game in the closing seconds on a layup from Marcus Cline to force overtime.
Fall Creek jumped out to a 31-27 halftime lead, then extended it to double digits with a 9-1 run prior to the timeout with just under six minutes to go.
Bleskachek added 19 points including five 3-pointers while JD Bohaty and Eion Kressin had 18 and 14 points, respectively.
“This is a big win for us,” Schilling said. “I’m proud of our seniors. They all stepped up and gave a group effort that’s something to be very happy about.”
Joey Kinderman scored 26 points to lead Fall Creek.
McDonell hit 10 3-pointers in the contest while the Crickets had five baskets from distance. The Macks also made 23 of their final 26 free throw attempts in the victory.
The wins snaps a three-game losing streak for McDonell while extending its win streak over the Crickets to seven.
McDonell has a quick turnaround, playing Wisconsin Rapids Assumption on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Bishop John Paul Basketball Showcase at Viterbo University in La Crosse.
