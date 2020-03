Prep Boys Basketball: McDonell's Bohaty and Kressin, Cadott's Poehls and Thorp's Reis and Soumis named to All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team

McDonell seniors JD Bohaty and Eion Kressin, Cadott senior Mason Poehls and Thorp seniors Ethan Reis and Isaac Soumis have each been named to the All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team for the 2019-20 season.

Bohaty led the Macks by averaging 14.4 points per game including a team-high 57 3-pointers along with 4.9 rebounds per contest. Kressin was second on the team with a 12.9 points per game average and led the team in rebounding at 9.5 boards per game and was also named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 all-state team as an honorable mention.

Poehls led Chippewa County in scoring, averaging 18 points per game to go with 41 made 3-pointers.

Soumis scored a team-high 18.4 points per game for the Cardinals while pulling down 7.7 rebounds and dishing out 2.5 assists per game on his way to WBCA Division 5 all-state honorable mention honors. Reis averaged 17 points per game including 60 3-pointers with 4.1 rebounds and two assists per game.

Stanley-Boyd sophomore Lucas Smith and Thorp senior Jon Slagoski were each named to the team as honorable mentions. Smith averaged 12.1 points per game for the Orioles while Slagoski 5.3 points per game for the Cardinals.