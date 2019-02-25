McDonell senior Cory Hoglund and Thorp junior Ethan Reis were named to the All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team for the 2018-19 season.
McDonell senior Charlie Bleskachek, Cadott junior Mason Poehls, Stanley-Boyd senior LJ Schmelzer and Thorp senior Ryan Stunkel and junior Isaac Soumis were selected to the second team. McDonell junior Eion Kressin, Cadott senior Coy Bowe and Thorp senior Anthony Hunt were chosen to the team as honorable mentions.
Osseo-Fairchild's Logan Mulhern was named the Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year.
Gilman senior Aaron Nagel was selected to the All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference first team while seniors Dallas Skabroud and Torgor Crick were chosen as honorable mentions. Neillsville junior Alex King was selected as the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year.
All-Western Cloverbelt
First Team—Joey Kinderman, Fall Creek; Cory Hoglund, McDonell; Logan Mulhern, Osseo-Fairchild; Cory Myhers, Osseo-Fairchild; Cade Osborn, Eau Claire Regis; Ethan Reis, Thorp.
Second Team—Evan Moss, Altoona; Mason Poehls, Cadott; Charlie Bleskachek, McDonell; LJ Schmelzer, Stanley-Boyd; Ryan Stunkel, Thorp; Isaac Soumis, Thorp.
Honorable Mention—Jake Nelson, Altoona; Coy Bowe, Cadott; Brady Nicks, Fall Creek; David Anderson, Fall Creek; Eion Kressin, McDonell; Caden Boettcher, Osseo-Fairchild; Ryan Myhers, Osseo-Fairchild; JP Wolterstorff, Eau Claire Regis; Abe Rocksvold, Eau Claire Regis; Anthony Hunt, Thorp.
All-Eastern Cloverbelt
First Team—Bryce Fuerlinger, Marshfield Columbus; Jarred Mandel, Marshfield Columbus; Noah Taylor, Marshfield Columbus; Aaron Nagel, Gilman; Alex King, Neillsville; Braden Trunkel, Neillsville.
Second Team—Ethan Meece, Marshfield Columbus; Kole Bogdonovich, Loyal; Zach Zimmerman, Loyal; Monte Diestler, Neillsville; Dylan Tomczak, Owen-Withee; Austin Bacon, Spencer.
Honorable Mention—Matthew Roth, Colby; Kellen Heinzen, Marshfield Columbus; Dallas Skabroud, Gilman, Torgor Crick, Gilman; Noah McConkey, Granton; Cole Zimbauer, Greenwood; Quinn Brussow, Loyal; Hunter Hand, Neillsville; Isaac Weiers, Neillsville; Marcus Ackerman, Owen-Withee.