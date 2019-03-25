McDonell senior guard Cory Hoglund has been selected to the Associated Press' All-State team as an honorable mention for the 2018-19 season.
Hoglund averaged 17 point, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2 steals per game this season for the Macks as McDonell advanced to the Division 5 state tournament for a fourth year in a row.
Sun Prairie coach Jeff Boos was named the state coach of the year. Boos, a Chi-Hi graduate, led Sun Prairie back to state for a second year in a row. The Cardinals fell to Brookfield Central 69-52 in the Division 1 state championship game.
Nicolet junior Jalen Johnson was named the state player of the year.
2019 ASSOCIATED PRESS BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-STATE TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Jalen, Johnson, jr., Glendale Nicolet
COACH OF THE YEAR — Jeff Boos, Sun Prairie
FIRST TEAM
Patrick Baldwin Jr., 6-9, soph., Sussex Hamilton
Johnny Davis, 6-5, jr., La Crosse Central (unanimous)
Marcus Domask, 6-6, sr., Waupun
Mike Foster Jr., 6-9, soph., Milwaukee Washington
Jalen Johnson, 6-9, jr., Glendale Nicolet (unanimous)
SECOND TEAM
Trequan Carrington, 5-10, sr., Greendale Martin Luther
Marquise Milton, 5-11, sr., Racine Horlick
Jacob Ognacevic, 6-8, jr., Sheboygan Lutheran
Jamari Sibley, 6-9, jr., Glendale Nicolet:
David Skogman, 6-10, sr., Waukesha West
THIRD TEAM
Dalton Banks, 6-2, jr., Eau Claire North
Jaden Kreklow, 5-10, sr., New Glarus
Logan Mulhern, 6-2, sr., Osseo-Fairchild
Cole Nau, 6-3, sr., Brookfield Central
AJ Vukovich, 6-5, jr., East Troy
FOURTH TEAM
Chombi Lambert, 5-9, sr., Manitowoc Roncalli
Deontay Long, 6-5, sr., Milwaukee Washington
Caden Nelson, 6-1, sr., Monona Grove
Levi Nienhaus-Borchert, 6-6, sr., Kimberly
Anthony Washington, 6-3, jr., Madison East
HONORABLE MENTION
Alex Antetokounmpo, jr., Whitefish Bay Dominican; Carson Arenz, jr, Onalaska; Bailey Blanchard, sr., Clear Lake; Caden Boser, jr., Eau Claire Memorial; Larry Canady, sr., Racine Park; Trevon Chislom, sr., McFarland; Cade Christensen, sr., Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs; Kevin Cook, sr., Milwaukee Bay View; Nobal Days, sr, Racine Park; Ace Evans, sr., Greendale Martin Luther; Jacob Fierst, sr., West Allis Central; Donneil Gray, sr., Madison La Follette; Bryce Fuerlinger, sr., Columbus Catholic; Carter Gilmore, jr., Arrowhead; Carter Hanke, sr., Marathon; Mayson Hazaert, sr., Wrightstown; Cory Hoglund, sr., Chippewa Falls McDonell; Tyrese Hunter, soph., Racine St. Catherine's; Donovan Ivory, sr., Kaukauna; Xzavier Jones, sr, Greendale Martin Luther; Max Klesmit, jr., Neenah; Jason Larson, sr., Mount Horeb; Reid Larson, sr., Fennimore; Isaac Lindsey, jr., Mineral Point; Will Mahoney, sr., Appleton West; Grant Manke, jr, Bangor; Samuel Meerstein, sr., Green Bay N.E.W Lutheran; Jack Monis, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Parker Nielsen, jr., Prescott; Henry Noone, sr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Nick Otto, sr., Appleton Xavier; Noah Parcher, sr, La Crosse Central; Will Pytleski, sr., Green Bay Southwest; Malcolm Reed, sr., Barneveld; Troy Reeves, sr., Madison La Follette; Preston Ruedinger, soph., Oshkosh Lourdes; George Scharlau, sr., Colfax; Quinn Steckbauer, sr., Merrill; Tyrell Stuttley, jr, Onalaska; Kaleim Taylor, jr., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Karter Thomas, jr., Oshkosh West; Damontae Thompson, sr., Madison East; Casey Verhagen, fr., Sheboygan Lutheran; Austin Westra, sr., DeForest; Jaeden Zackery, sr., Westosha Central.