But he’ll be seeing plenty of familiar faces while he’s there.
The McDonell senior signed to play basketball collegiately at UW-Stout on Monday morning, capping a successful prep season and career. The guard averaged 17 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals per game this past season for the Macks as the program advanced to the Division 5 state tournament. Hoglund earned Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 all-state first team honors, was a first team All-Western Cloverbelt Conference selection and was the 2018-19 Chippewa County Player of the Year.
“The UW-Stout coaching staff showed a lot of interest in Cory and tried to stay in touch with him through the decision making process,” McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. “I think it’s a good opportunity for him to go. I know Coach Sherbinow is on the staff, it’ll be nice for him.”
Hoglund joins a Blue Devil program that recently completed its first season under coach Jim Lake. Stanley-Boyd grad Brady Booth just concluded his sophomore season with Stout, but there’s another familiar face in the program with former Macks coach Archie Sherbinow.
Sherbinow joined Lake’s staff as an assistant last fall and coached Hoglund during his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons.
“To be able to have friends and family come watch and support me will be great and something I’m really looking forward to,” Hoglund said of playing for Stout.
Hoglund joining UW-Stout continues a solid foothold for the McDonell program in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. In addition to Sherbinow, former McDonell player Ben Retzlaff is a student assistant coach for UW-Eau Claire while former Chippewa County Player of the Year Alex Ohde finished up his sophomore season with the Falcons this past winter.
“It’ll be neat going up against them and being on the other side of it,” Hoglund said of the future matchups with former teammates.
Hoglund was a four-year varsity player for the Macks. He and Charlie Bleskachek were a part of state-qualifying McDonell squads each year of their high school careers, including the team’s Division 5 state championship team in 2016 and runner-up team in 2018.
“When you have that success at the high school level you want to keep it going to the next level if possible,” Schilling said. “I think it just speaks to the tradition of McDonell and to see it being carried on at the next level is exciting.”
Hoglund will be working to improve his speed and his consistency in shooting as he prepares to join the program next season. The 6-foot-3 guard could get the chance to play early and said he is looking forward to helping build the program under the recently-hired Lake and staff.
“His determination to get to this point is something that I think has been evident and he’s really put a lot of time in on and off the court – in the weight room, shooting baskets at the Y(MCA) – whatever he could do to get to this level,” Schilling said of Hoglund.
McDonell boys basketball vs Sheboygan Area Lutheran 3-15-19
Starting off right
