Archie Sherbinow has stepped down after 15 seasons leading the McDonell boys basketball program.
In addition, Sherbinow has also stepped away from his position as the school’s athletic director and as a teacher in the district.
Sherbinow stepped down from those positions to pursue a teaching position in the area.
Sherbinow posted a 239-135 record during his tenure with McDonell, winning at least 10 games in each season at the helm of the program after taking over for Dave Flanagan. Under Sherbinow, McDonell advanced to the Division 5 state tournament four times, winning the program’s first WIAA state championship in 2016 before taking runner-up to Bangor this winter. The Macks won three Western Cloverbelt Conference championships under Sherbinow as well as seven regional titles. He had also served as the school’s athletic director since 2009.
“I put a lot of time. I was teaching, coaching (and) athletic director. That’s a lot of time,” Sherbinow said of the decision. “I think the time was right for me to leave McDonell. The basketball program is in good shape. It was hard leaving the basketball program but I think the time is right to step away from the other stuff.”
Sherbinow took over as McDonell coach in 2003-04 for Flanagan and went 13-10 in his first season at the helm. The Macks program would grow to be a consistent winner under Sherbinow, gaining at least 10 victories in each of his 15 seasons as coach. The team would advance to its first WIAA sectional under Sherbinow in 2009, falling to Blair-Taylor 72-62 in the semifinals before advancing a game from state in 2010 when the Macks fell to Royall 47-42.
“That’s when we started to play the aggressive, up-tempo style a little bit more and kids were really buying into what we were trying to do and getting the payoff from it,” Sherbinow said of those first sectional teams. “To see that, see it work that was really the payoff for years of the growth of the program.”
The team broke through in the 2011-12 season with its first Western Cloverbelt Conference championship while advancing to the Division 5 state tournament for the first time after a 72-64 win over Benton. The Macks would fall to future Wisconsin Badger and NBA player Sam Dekker and eventual state champion Sheboygan Area Lutheran 63-61 in the state semifinals.
“That was a special group that helped take that (next) step,” Sherbinow said of the 2012 team. “Some things happened that year that helped get that step. It was really a senior-driven group.”
The Macks advanced to the sectional finals or further in each of Sherbinow’s final four seasons at the helm, including a Division 5 state championship in 2016 and last winter’s runner-up finish. McDonell defeated Catholic Central 63-41 for the title in 2016, sandwiched between a sectional final appearance in 2015 and a state semifinal defeat in 2017.
“We had what we wanted to do, now it’s putting whatever grade into those pieces and being able to put younger kids into those roles,” Sherbinow said of the teams over the last several seasons.”
Sherbinow credits longtime Eau Claire Regis coach Bill Uelmen as well as fellow conference coaching veteran Rich Sonnentag of Thorp among those that helped him after he joined the conference as a young coach that moved from Abilene, Texas after growing up in Michigan.
“I felt fortunate to have that opportunity,” Sherbinow said of getting the job at McDonell at a young age.
Other sports programs were also successful under Sherbinow during his tenure as an athletic director. McDonell won state team championships in volleyball (2009), boys track and field (2014) and softball (2017 and 2018) during his tenure, along with runner-up finishes in football (2009) and baseball (2010, 2011, 2014).
“I’ve had a lot of great experiences there with great coaches, great kids,” Sherbinow said of his time at McDonell. “It’s been great.”
