Prep Boys Basketball: McDonell's Kressin commits to play collegiately at St. Mary's University

Kressin went on to average 9.5 points per game in his junior campaign where McDonell advanced to state for a fourth year in a row before falling to eventual state champion Sheboygan Area Lutheran 74-61 in the semifinals. Hard work throughout his high school career paid dividends for Kressin, who was on the radar of St. Mary’s early. The six weeks of downtime following the sudden cancellation of the rest of the boys basketball playoffs left Kressin with plenty of time to ponder his collegiate future.

“Every year we lost some key, important guys and every year I looked to myself to get better and add new things to my game,” Kressin said. “I just got better at a lot of things. I think they were always there but the level of execution I was able to carry them out with over the past few years was the major thing.”

This year Kressin worked on his game away from the basket, drawing defenders out to keep them from packing the paint.

“I shot a few 3-pointers my sophomore year and I don’t think I shot any my junior year but it’s a nice addition to my moves and as far as having that outside threat, it’s a lot easier to be a threat down low too because they’re not always expecting you to get it down low and put it up,” Kressin said.