HOLCOMBE — The New Auburn boys basketball team weathered an early storm.
And in the process the Trojans landed an early blow in the season-long battle for the East Lakeland Conference championship by earning a 55-45 win over Lake Holcombe on Friday.
Lake Holcombe (2-1, 2-1) jumped out to a 15-5 lead less than four minutes into the contest following an offensive rebound putback by Kaden Crank. But the Trojans (4-0, 3-0) dug out of the hole, taking a 26-24 lead into halftime. The contest went back and forth in the second half with Lake Holcombe grabbing a 43-40 lead with 6:10 to go. But eight straight points from the Trojans and cold shooting from the Chieftains helped New Auburn pull away to the victory.
"We didn't panic and we knew the (defensive) pressure wasn't going to stop," New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said of his team's slow start. "They were going to keep coming because they get after it hard and they try to push the tempo and if we could just take care of the ball a little bit and get the ball past that original pressure, you're going to get easy baskets which we were able to do later."
Ethan Patz scored 19 points for New Auburn, joined in double figures by Michael Pederson with 12 points and Tristen Harder with 10.
Crank led Lake Holcombe with 19 points and was one of three Chieftain starters to foul out of the game. Jarred Jiskra added six second-half points including consecutive baskets to help Lake Holcombe tie the game at 40 with 7:57 to go. Josh Jones' putback and a free throw from Colton Minnick pushed the Chieftain lead to 43-40.
"They hung in there with three (starting) kids on the bench," Lake Holcombe coach Joy Webster said of her team.
But Pederson would help his team take the lead back for good with 3-pointers on consecutive trips down the floor, putting the Trojans ahead 46-43 with 5:08 left.
"That gave us a lift," Dahl said of Pederson's 3-pointers. "We got down 43-40 and he came down and hit a three and then we ended up getting another to go up 46-43 and that was kind of the turning point."
New Auburn scored 15 of the final 17 points overall.
The Chieftains committed 22 fouls and New Auburn made 14 of 23 attempts from the free throw line.
Lake Holcombe came out of the gates white hot, making three 3-pointers in the first 3:07 of the contest as Jones, Crank and Brock Flater all connected on long-range shots. But as the game wore on baskets became harder to find for the Chieftains, especially in the second half. Those early 3-pointers were the only made triples of the game for the Chieftains as they went the final 32:53 without a three.
"We couldn't buy a basket plus we got into foul trouble," Webster said.
The Chieftains host Clayton on Tuesday before another key East Lakeland matchup at Birchwood next Thursday.
"It's just a learning curve and they'll be alright," Webster said. "A loss isn't bad early sometimes."
New Auburn is the last unbeaten team in the conference and along with Birchwood is still unblemished in conference games. The Trojans host Northwood on Tuesday before a home matchup with Cornell on Thursday.
"The kids are excited," Dahl said. "They know it's a long season and they'll be ready next time they come over to our place. I'm sure it'll be a good matchup but it feels good to come over here and get a win."
That return matchup between the Trojans and Chieftains comes on Jan. 24 in New Auburn.
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 12-13-19
