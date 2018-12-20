NEW AUBURN — If the New Auburn boys basketball team was to put together a blueprint of what it took to be successful, that plan would look a lot like Thursday's game against Winter.
The Trojans used their size to push around the Warriors in a 68-48 East Lakeland Conference victory.
Michael Pederson scored 17 points while post players Ethan Patz and Ethan Harder each had 14 points in the win.
"I thought tonight that would be a spot where we could have a good advantage," New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said of the win. "We were able to take advantage of our beef inside with our size. We're strong in the post."
New Auburn (2-6, 1-2) trailed briefly in the contest, responding to Winter's basket to start the game with a 9-0 run to help take control of a contest it led the rest of the way.
The Warriors were no match for the burly Trojans, who scored 19 of the game's first 24 points and led by double digits for the final 30 minutes, 50 seconds of the game.
Nick Walker scored eight points and Remington Robey added seven as all eight players that played found the basket in the win, a victory that ended a six-game losing streak. New Auburn defeated Granton 64-32 in its season opener on Nov. 26. Most recently New Auburn fell at Webster 73-41 on Tuesday.
"I think it's a nice confidence builder for us," Dahl said. "Tuesday we went up to Webster and they're really tough and that's a pretty good beatdown we took. So to keep the positive momentum going its nice to have a win here going into the break that way."
Patz to the forefront
The Trojans came into the season with little in the way of returning scoring from a season ago beyond Pederson. The team quickly found some scoring, led by junior forward Ethan Patz. The 6-foot-2 Patz entered Thursday's game averaging more than 14.1 points per game and scored 24 in New Auburn's 60-49 loss to Shell Lake on Dec. 3.
The younger brother of Quintin Patz, a former All-East Lakeland and All-Chippewa County honoree, the junior has taken a big step forward in his third season of high school basketball, improving from a reserve player at the junior varsity level a season ago to the team's second leading scorer entering the holiday break.
"He's got a nice, soft touch and we definitely lean on him for some inside scoring for sure," Dahl said of Patz.
Ethan Harder's 14 points was a season best while Walker and Tristan Harder entered Thursday's contest averaging more than seven points per game.
From distance
The Trojans haven't been a heavy 3-point shooting team thus far this season, but they had their best night from beyond the arc in Thursday's win.
New Auburn made a season-high five 3-pointers, all coming in the first half as the team built a 36-19 lead going into the break. Pederson had three of the triples and is among Chippewa County leaders in the category. Robey and Walker also hit baskets from behind the arc.
"It's nice to see a little production from someone else other than Michael having to do all our outside shooting," Dahl said.
On the road again
New Auburn is off until playing at Lake Holcombe on Jan. 8. That game starts a stretch of six out of eight games on the road with just two home contests in the month of January.
