NEW AUBURN — With a cast of many new faces to the varsity level, New Auburn boys basketball coach Keenan Dahl is still gauging what he has with this year’s team.
One thing that quickly sticks out with his Trojans squad is the team’s size.
“Our work ethic is good,” Dahl said. “I feel like our strength can be our size, but it can also be a weakness too. Our size inside I think teams are going to have a tough time matching up with us.”
New Auburn finished 8-14 a season ago with three of those wins coming in the final few weeks of the season. The Trojans have the size to play physical with teams, but right now are still working on who will get the majority of the time in the backcourt.
Michael Pederson is the top returning scorer from a season ago. He averaged 7.6 points per game, including a 22-point effort against Birchwood on Feb. 2. Ethan Harder returns after averaging 4.9 points per game, scoring in double digits three times down the stretch for the team last year. Nick Walker, Tristen Harder and Remington Robey are also back after scoring buckets for the team a season ago.
The Trojans program under Dahl has been able to develop low-post scoring, something the team will need to do again this winter.
“I’ve always been a ‘find a post player and pound it inside’ kind of a coach and I know that’s going away with basketball in general but I’m kind of old school and I’m not going to quit that because that’s where we can make shots,” Dahl said.
The team scrimmaged Stanley-Boyd last week and opened up the season Monday evening against Granton and Dahl said he won’t really know what his team has at the start of the year before it faces off against an actual opponent in a game situation.
“We just have to play a game against someone else and see where we’re at and see what our real strengths and weaknesses are,” Dahl said.
Last year’s team also entered the year with some inexperience, but improved as the season went on including scoring a victory over East Lakeland Conference champion Lake Holcombe late in the season. Dahl is optimistic this year’s team could follow a similar path.
“We’ll be young because we only have a couple seniors,” Dahl said. “We’ll be playing a lot of juniors and sophomores and a freshman will sneak in there at some point. We’ll just keep building because there’s good players coming, it’s just going to take time.”
New Auburn returns to action on Thursday at home against Independence before playing at Shell Lake on Monday. The Trojans open the East Lakeland Conference season at home against Bruce on Dec. 7. New Auburn plays four of its first five games at home before a stretch of five out of six games away from home.
