Prep Boys Basketball: New Auburn's Harder a throwback in the post in earning all-star game selection

Tristen Harder can be considered a bit of a throwback.
The burly New Auburn center powered his way through the East Lakeland down low during the winter for the Trojans’ boys basketball team.
Harder is one of a handful of Chippewa County basketball players that will be in action in the upcoming Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s boys and girls all-star games in Wisconsin Dells, a showcase of some of the best seniors from this past year. The 6-foot-2 post player was selected to play for the Division 5 Red team that squares off with the Division 5 White team at 9 a.m. Thursday at JustAGame Fieldhouse.
McDonell’s Anna Geissler will play for the Division 5 North girls team at the same time on Wednesday before McDonell’s Jake Siegenthaler suits up for the Division 5 White team that faces Harder. Chi-Hi’s Jacob Walczak and Joe Reuter play on the same team one more time as a part of the Division 1 Red team later in the day Thursday at 5 p.m.
Harder’s ascent into a high-level player came through plenty of hard work while gaining a better understanding of what he could do to maximize his abilities. Harder averaged 6.8 points per game as a sophomore in 2018-19, and it was the work put in during the summer after that season when he started to see the biggest gains. Improvements with his shooting, strength, moves in the post and footwork made Harder much harder to handle close to the basket.
As a junior, Harder earned second team All-East Lakeland honors after averaging 11.6 points per game while working with fellow post player Ethan Patz down low.
“I think as a junior I felt it start to happen,” Harder said.
The Trojans had significant turnover on the roster entering last season, and the team and coach Keenan Dahl looked to Harder to lead the way, a challenge he was more than up for.
“He definitely led by example being he was our only senior on our team this past year,” Dahl said. “(He) was definitely our scoring and inside leader, our main post player and we like to feature our post guy when we have a guy who is capable like that. He did a really nice job of leading the younger guys.”
In an era when many teams like to play their post players past the 3-point line, Harder has excelled scoring close to the basket.
Reserved and mild mannered away from the court, as a senior Harder showed his ability to take over a game on each possession while on it.
“Tristen is extremely well mannered, a really, really nice young man and he’s quiet and just goes about his business,” Dahl said. “He doesn’t say much. He doesn’t get too rattled one way or the other good or bad, he’s even keeled and he’s just been a really good person to have in our program the last four years.”
As a senior, Harder averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as he earned East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year honors and was a WBCA Division 5 all-state honorable mention team selection. Dahl credited Harder’s ability to not only score near the basket but to also get teammates involved with his passing as a part of a young New Auburn team that battled for the conference championship into the final week of the season. Harder pointed to his mindset entering his senior season, knowing the opportunity was there for someone to step up and be a leader.
Harder had no concerns about being that player.
Harder is the first New Auburn player to be chosen for the all-star game since Ryan Dachel in 2015. Over the course of Dahl’s decades-plus tenure leading the Trojans’ program, the team has developed plenty of high-level post players. Dahl says Harder would stack up well with any of them.
“Over the last 15 years or so we’ve had quite a few that have done really good things, and I would put him right up there at close to the top,” Dahl said.
As the mild mannered Harder prepares to end one chapter of his life, he’s grateful for the opportunity and excited to hit the court one more time.
“(I’m) super blessed to have chosen for the all-star game, and I’m really excited,” Harder said.