Prep Boys Basketball: New Auburn's Harder a throwback in the post in earning all-star game selection

As a junior, Harder earned second team All-East Lakeland honors after averaging 11.6 points per game while working with fellow post player Ethan Patz down low.

“I think as a junior I felt it start to happen,” Harder said.

The Trojans had significant turnover on the roster entering last season, and the team and coach Keenan Dahl looked to Harder to lead the way, a challenge he was more than up for.

“He definitely led by example being he was our only senior on our team this past year,” Dahl said. “(He) was definitely our scoring and inside leader, our main post player and we like to feature our post guy when we have a guy who is capable like that. He did a really nice job of leading the younger guys.”

In an era when many teams like to play their post players past the 3-point line, Harder has excelled scoring close to the basket.

Reserved and mild mannered away from the court, as a senior Harder showed his ability to take over a game on each possession while on it.