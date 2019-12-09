Each time the Chi-Hi boys basketball team started a rally, New Richmond had an answer.
The Cardinals cut a 15-point deficit in the second half to three before the Tigers squashed the rally on the way to a 71-62 nonconference win over Chi-Hi on Monday evening.
Joe Reuter led Chi-Hi (1-1) with 18 points and was one of four Cardinals to finish in double figures.
"I'm really proud of the way we battled back," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said. "We cut it to three, unfortunately I think the turnover bug bit us and we got three possessions in a row where we turned the ball over and they extended it back up. They knocked down some timely shots and credit to them."
New Richmond (2-1) used a 13-0 run to lead 54-39 with 11 minutes and 59 seconds left in the game. But the Cardinals cut into the gap, turning the tide with the next nine points on a stretch that included 3-pointers from Reuter and Nick Bruder to close to 54-48 with 7:42 to go. Chi-Hi got to as close as three with 4:32 to go when Jacob Walczak scored two of his 15 points, his final basket of the game coming off a feed from Peyton Rogers-Schmidt to get to 58-55.
The Cardinals defense got another stop, but it would be the New Richmond defenders that would turn the tide as Joey Kidder stole the ball and raced for a transition layup to push the Tiger lead to five. CJ Campbell came up with a steal on the next Chi-Hi possession and he too turned his turnover into a layup to quickly extend his team's advantage to seven. Soon after Kidder would hit a 3-pointer, pushing the New Richmond lead to 65-55 with 3:03 to go.
"Kidder just made the steal on the deflection and that was such a huge swing in momentum," New Richmond coach Rick Montreal said.
Chi-Hi closed to within eight on two free throws each from Rogers-Schmidt and Reuter, the second set of free throws coming after the second technical foul of the half on New Richmond.
Rogers-Schmidt finished with 13 points and Bruder scored 11.
"We knew they were really talented, the way they can shoot and drive the rim," Montreal said of facing Chi-Hi.
New Richmond jumped out to a 37-29 halftime lead in a unique half for the Cardinals which featured no made 2-point field goals. Chi-Hi stayed within striking distance by hitting seven 3-pointers and putting together a perfect 8-for-8 effort at the free throw line.
"That's just the way it went," Proue said his team's first-half line. "They were playing some tough D and we had some open looks and the guys have the green light to shoot it. We tried to get them to attack a little bit more. We got them in the bonus and tried to attack the basket a little bit but what we talk about is if you've got an open shot, let's take it and we knocked down some in the first half."
Campbell finished with 19 points and was one of four Tigers in double figures.
Chi-Hi returns to Big Rivers Conference play on Friday night at Rice Lake, the first of seven consecutive games for the Cardinals away from home. Chi-Hi opened the league schedule with a 72-62 win over Menomonie last Friday.