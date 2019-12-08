MENOMONIE — Only one other team entered Saturday’s Northwest Tip-Off Classic in the same position as the Bloomer boys basketball team.
The Blackhawks and Clear Lake each played games Friday night, only to turn around and play during the day on Saturday at the all-day event hosted at Johnson Fieldhouse by the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Bloomer and Clear Lake both earned victories as the Blackhawks grabbed an early lead and never let it go in a 57-45 triumph against Cadott. Carter Rubenzer led Bloomer (2-0) with 12 points, followed closely by Dalton Cook with 11. Austin Thur and Leif Iverson each scored nine points as part of a balanced effort. Bloomer shot 56 percent from the field in the first half as the Blackhawks scored the first 10 points and raced out to a 34-18 lead at the break.
The performance came after coming from behind to earn a spirited 51-50 win at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Friday night to open the season. Thur had a big night in the opening win with 24 points as the Blackhawks overcame a 28-23 deficit in the second half to start the season with a victory.
Clear Lake routed Prairie Farm 92-32 before edging Fall Creek 54-50 on Saturday morning.
Bloomer had significant turnover on its roster entering the season, losing all five starters from last season’s Division 3 regional finalist. The Blackhawks waited longer than most to play their first game of the season. But they didn’t have to wait long after their first win for a shot at a second.
“Happy for our players to have some success this first weekend of games,” Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven said. “We showed spurts today of good basketball which we can build upon. We look to be a balanced team with contributions from all team members.”
The Blackhawks also earned the praise of the opposing coach.
“They’re just poised. They’re a very good team,” Cadott coach Dusty Burish said of Bloomer. “They know where to go with the ball. They’re smooth with it, they don’t make mistakes and they’re tough on defense.”
Defense leads Macks
McDonell has opened the season with a pair of workmanlike victories.
The Macks pushed past Stanley-Boyd 49-35 on Thursday before surviving a last-second shot attempt from Colfax in a 38-36 win on Saturday.
McDonell has a large number of players taking on bigger roles this season around returning starters Eion Kressin and JD Bohaty. McDonell coach Adam Schilling attributed that inexperience to his team’s struggles against Colfax’s pressure defense late in the win, as the Vikings rallied to be in a position for the final possession of the game.
Jake Siegenthaler led McDonell with 12 points and Kressin also finished in double figures with 10 points. Siegenthaler scored 11 points in Thursday’s win over the Orioles and Schilling is confident his team will develop additional scoring options around Kressin and Bohaty.
In the meantime, those new players are playing strong defense that has helped the team start the year with a pair of victories entering Monday’s matchup at home against also unbeaten Clear Lake.
“The defense has really held us through those (low scoring) times and that’s what we’ve been preaching all year, it might take us some time for our offense to hit our rhythm and just keep playing good defense and keep us in games,” Schilling said.
Full game
So far in two games, Cadott has played two great halves. The Hornets opened the season Thursday by taking a 33-31 lead into halftime against Eau Claire Regis before falling 68-49. In Saturday’s defeat to Bloomer, the Hornets fell in an early hole before mounting a rally in the second half.
Cadott outscored Bloomer in the second half 27-23 and trimmed a double-digit deficit to as few as seven with 3:48 to go on a 3-pointer by Ben Steffes. Bloomer raced out to a 10-0 start to the game and took a 16-point at halftime. Cole Sopiarz finished with a team-high 12 points for the Hornets and first-year coach Burish said leadership from his veterans will be key to help Cadott maintain and extend its period of success to put together full games.
“We weren’t there in the first half but they woke up in the second half and they started leading for us,” Burish said. “That’s why we were able to make our small run in the second half.”
Cadott hosts Glenwood City on Monday before returning to Western Cloverbelt play by hosting Stanley-Boyd on Thursday.
Growth
Like Bloomer, Stanley-Boyd has an entirely new starting lineup this season.
But unlike the new starters for the Blackhawks, the Orioles are going with a younger roster overall.
Stanley-Boyd stayed within striking distance before falling to Spring Valley 60-51 on Saturday, a game the Orioles trailed 32-29 at the break. Carsen Hause had 15 points for Stanley-Boyd (0-3) while Brady Potaczek was also in double figures for the Orioles with 12 points.
Stanley-Boyd has zero seniors on its varsity roster and a large number of first-year varsity players playing significant time. Stanley-Boyd’s three losses so far to Greenwood, McDonell and Spring Valley are by a combined 24 points.
“A few too many turnovers we have to eliminate and they (Spring Valley) were aggressive on the glass,” Stanley-Boyd coach Tom Hause said. “We gave up too many offensive boards.”
The Orioles host Ladysmith on Tuesday in a nonconference matchup.
Cardinal battle
Perhaps the most high profile matchup of Saturday’s Tip-Off Classic came in the penultimate game of the day when Thorp faced off with Prescott
Both teams were ranked in the top ten of their respective divisions prior to the year by the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook with Prescott ranked sixth in Division 3 and Thorp checking in at sixth in Division 5.
Ethan Reis scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half as Prescott took a 29-23 lead into the break. But Prescott (2-0) put the clamps on Reis and the Thorp (0-2) offense in the second half, limiting them to 16 points as they pulled away to a 55-39 victory. Parker Nielsen scored 22 and Jacob Doffing added 16 for Prescott in the battle of the Cardinals.
“We were doing some really good things early that they took away from us,” Thorp coach Rich Sonnentag said. “We didn’t do a good job of adjusting to what they took away and that’s the next step now. That’s the type of thing a good team does to you — they show you your weaknesses, expose them and you work on them.”
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-7-19
