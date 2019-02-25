The prep boys basketball postseason has arrived and Chippewa Falls McDonell is hitting its stride.
This has been a familiar refrain in recent years as the second-seeded Macks (13-9) enter the Division 5 playoffs aiming for the program’s fourth straight state appearance and open play on Tuesday at home against No. 15 Prairie Farm.
But the story this season has been different than in the past as the team entered the season with a new coach and some key spots to be filled on the roster. Adam Schilling took over the program after Archie Sherbinow stepped down during the summer. Schilling didn’t make many wholesale changes but made some tweaks that took some time fully integrate.
“It took a little while to get used to, but we got some competitive games in early and that helped a lot,” McDonell senior Cory Hoglund said.
The team implemented more zone and press defense looks after going with primarily a man-to-man defense under Sherbinow. McDonell started 4-4 after an 11-point loss to eventual Western Cloverbelt champion Osseo-Fairchild on Dec. 20 and had its ups and downs throughout the first few months of the season.
The Macks have found strength from 3-point range, averaging more than seven made 3-pointers a game but Schilling said at times the team relied too much on the long shot and struggled when those shots wouldn’t fall.
“We had a little stretch where we weren’t hitting the 3-pointers as well as earlier in the year and we were struggling because we were so used to shooting them at a high percentage,” Schilling said. “That led us to find other things that were our strengths.”
One of those strengths was the post play of junior forward Eion Kressin, who has come on lately with at least 10 points in five of McDonell’s last seven games, including a season-high 19 in a 72-46 win over Eau Claire Regis on Feb. 13. The 6-foot-4 Kressin’s presence not only gives the Macks a reliable scoring presence near the basket, but it opens things up for others to drive to the lane as well as take open 3-pointers when they develop.
Charlie Bleskachek (50), JD Bohaty (45) and Cory Hoglund (36) are among the top-10 of Chippewa County players for made 3-pointers in the regular season. The team has many players capable of lighting up the scoreboard, but Hoglund said the offense started running at its best when the team started focusing on getting good shots, as opposed to who would be taking those shots.
“We really started playing as a team and working together and not working about individual stats,” Hoglund said.
McDonell’s regular season schedule was challenging with matchups against three of the top nine teams in the latest Associated Press Division 4 state poll in Clear Lake, Osseo-Fairchild and Colfax, among others.
It was that Jan. 19 matchup at Clear Lake, a 45-44 defeat to the third-ranked Warriors, that served as a reminder the Macks can play with the best teams in the area.
“It was definitely a confident booster going forward,” Bleskachek said of the game with Clear Lake. “We knew how much of a challenge they would be. They’re a great team and to take them that far into the last few seconds of the game shows we can play, we can play with good teams and we can make it far if we really play together.”
Additional nonconference tests against teams like Marathon (18-4), Bloomer (17-4) and Turtle Lake (12-9) didn’t always lead to wins, but helped the team prepare for another postseason push with matchups against a variety of teams.
“We’ve seen a lot of different kinds of defenses,” Schilling said. “The one thing about our schedule is every team is pretty well coached, too, so I think we’re going to go into the playoffs seeing everything you can possibly see.”
McDonell finished in second place in the Western Cloverbelt, winning four of its last five league games overall before capping the regular season with a 56-49 victory over Neillsville on Saturday at the Cloverbelt Crossover.
The Macks earned as many as three home games in regionals — as long as they keep winning — and with this year’s sectional semifinal and final currently scheduled to be played at Eau Claire Memorial and Chi-Hi, respectively, it’s possible the team may not have to travel far on its push to state.
But the team is not looking that far ahead. The Macks are simply focused on whichever team is next, knowing that having won the last three sectional titles and have been in the last four sectional finals, they are going to receive their opponent’s best shot each time they hit the floor in the postseason.
“We can’t take anyone lightly,” Hoglund said. “We have to expect the best from everyone, especially going to state three times in a row we know everyone is coming for us. So we’ve just got to play our game and not take anyone lightly.”