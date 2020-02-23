Prep Boys Basketball Playoffs: McDonell earns No. 2 seed, Chi-Hi a No. 3 seed in respective divisions

The Chi-Hi and McDonell boys basketball teams earned high seeds in their respective divisions for the upcoming postseason while Thorp earned a No. 1 seed, according to statewide brackets released on Sunday.
Chi-Hi (16-4) earned a No. 3 seed in Division 1 and opens the postseason in the regional semifinals on Friday, March 6 against No. 13 Appleton East (4-16). The winner would advance to face the winner of the No. 11 Wisconsin Rapids at No. 6 D.C. Everest matchup in the regional finals one day later.
Western Cloverbelt Conference teams make up the top two seeds in a Division 5 sectional as Thorp and McDonell are seeded first and second, respectively. Thorp (15-5) is the No. 1 seed and hosts No. 16 Cornell (1-19) in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 3 with the winner moving on to face the winner of No. 9 Prentice (10-11) at No. 8 New Auburn (12-8) in the semifinals. McDonell (14-6) is the second seed behind the Cardinals and hosts No. 15 Clayton (0-14) in the quarterfinals with the winner advancing to the semifinals to face the victor from the No. 10 Bruce at No. 7 Greenwood matchup.
Lake Holcombe (14-8) is a No. 6 seed in the same Division 5 sectional and will host No. 11 Flambeau (8-12) in the opening round with the winner moving on to square off with winner of No. 14 Prairie Farm at No. 3 Clear Lake in the semis. No. 13 Gilman (5-15) plays at No. 4 Turtle Lake (16-3) with the winner to face the winner of No. 12 Owen-Withee at No. 5 Eau Claire Immanuel.
You have free articles remaining.
Bloomer (12-8) is a six seed in Division 3 and hosts No. 11 Spooner (4-16) in the opening round with No. 3 St. Croix Falls (16-5) awaiting the winner in the semis.
Both of Chippewa County's Division 4 teams will start the playoffs on the road as No. 11 Stanley-Boyd (5-16) plays at No. 6 Fall Creek (9-11) in the quarters with the winner moving to play at No. 3 Whitehall (14-6). Cadott (6-14) is a No. 12 seed and starts the postseason in the quarterfinals at No. 5 Mondovi (13-8) with the victor playing the winner of No. 13 Cochrane-Fountain City at No. 4 Onalaska Luther in the semis.
All regional final games will take place on Saturday, March 7 with the higher seed hosting. Regional champions move on to the sectional semifinals on Thursday, March 12 with winners playing again to go to state on Saturday, March 14 in the sectional finals.
The WIAA state boys basketball tournament is March 19-21 at the Kohl Center in Madison.