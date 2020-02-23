Prep Boys Basketball Playoffs: McDonell earns No. 2 seed, Chi-Hi a No. 3 seed in respective divisions

The Chi-Hi and McDonell boys basketball teams earned high seeds in their respective divisions for the upcoming postseason while Thorp earned a No. 1 seed, according to statewide brackets released on Sunday.

Chi-Hi (16-4) earned a No. 3 seed in Division 1 and opens the postseason in the regional semifinals on Friday, March 6 against No. 13 Appleton East (4-16). The winner would advance to face the winner of the No. 11 Wisconsin Rapids at No. 6 D.C. Everest matchup in the regional finals one day later.

Western Cloverbelt Conference teams make up the top two seeds in a Division 5 sectional as Thorp and McDonell are seeded first and second, respectively. Thorp (15-5) is the No. 1 seed and hosts No. 16 Cornell (1-19) in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 3 with the winner moving on to face the winner of No. 9 Prentice (10-11) at No. 8 New Auburn (12-8) in the semifinals. McDonell (14-6) is the second seed behind the Cardinals and hosts No. 15 Clayton (0-14) in the quarterfinals with the winner advancing to the semifinals to face the victor from the No. 10 Bruce at No. 7 Greenwood matchup.