The McDonell boys basketball team earned a No. 2 seed for the Division 5 playoffs, according to playoff pairings that were released on Sunday by the WIAA.
The Macks (11-8) will open the playoffs in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 26 against No. 15 Prairie Farm (3-12). The winner of that contest will meet the winner of No. 10 Lake Holcombe (10-8) at No. 7 Gilman (10-8) in the regional semifinals on Friday, March 1. In other Division 5 action No. 13 New Auburn (6-11) plays at No. 4 Flambeau (14-5) and No. 16 Cornell (2-18) is at No. 1 Rib Lake (13-6).
Chi-Hi (9-10) is a No. 15 seed in Division 1 and plays at No. 2 Appleton West (15-5) in the regional semifinals. Bloomer (14-4) is a No. 3 seed in the Division 3 playoffs and has a bye to the regional semifinals where the Blackhawks will meet the winner of the quarterfinal game between No. 6 Hayward (10-9) and No. 11 Barron (5-14).
No. 5 Thorp (12-9) hosts No. 12 Chequamegon (1-17) in the Division 4 quarterfinals with the winner advancing to face No. 4 Neillsville (14-4) in the semifinals. In other Division 4 action No. 11 Stanley-Boyd (4-15) plays at No. 6 Durand (12-8) while No. 12 Cadott (3-16) play at No. 5 Spring Valley (13-6) both in the quarterfinals.
Regional finals take place on Saturday, March 2 with regional champions advancing to the sectional semifinals on Thursday, March 7. Sectional championship games are held on Saturday, March 9 with the boys state tournament taking place on March 14-16 at the Kohl Center in Madison.
