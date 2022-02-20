Prep Boys Basketball Playoffs: Stanley-Boyd earns a No. 2 seed in Division 4 field

The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team has earned a No. 2 seed in Division 3 for the upcoming prep playoffs.
The Orioles (14-7) are the second seed in Sectional 1B in Division 3 and will have a bye into the regional quarterfinals. Stanley-Boyd will meet the winner of the quarterfinal contest between No. 7 Viroqua (6-15) and No. 10 Black River Falls (10-11) on Friday, March 4.
Bloomer (15-5) is a No. 5 seed in the Division 3 Sectional 1A and will host No. 12 Amery (3-18) in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 1 with the winner advancing to play at No. 4 St. Croix Central (17-5) in the semis.
New Auburn (13-6) is the highest Chippewa County seed in Division 5 Sectional 1B as a No. 7 seed and hosts No. 10 Owen-Withee (10-12) in the regional quarterfinals. McDonell (10-12) is one spot behind the Trojans with a No. 8 seed and hosts No. 9 Prairie Farm (11-9). Thorp (6-16) is a No. 11 seed and will play at No. 6 Eau Claire Immanuel (14-6).
Lake Holcombe (7-15) earned a No. 12 seed and plays against fellow East Lakeland Conference foe No. 5 Bruce (17-5). The Red Raiders swept both regular season meetings with the Chieftains.
Chi-Hi (3-19) earned a No. 14 seed in the Division 1 Sectional 1 and will hit the road for their regional quarterfinal matchup at No. 3 Appleton East (19-4). The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 65-42 on Dec. 29 in Green Bay.
Cadott (5-17) is a No. 12 seed in Division 4 Sectional 1B and opens the playoffs in the quarterfinals at No. 5 Plum City/Elmwood (16-6).
The regional quarterfinal and semifinal winners advance to the regional finals on Saturday, March 5 with games being hosted by the higher seeds. The sectional semifinals and finals are set for Thursday, March 10 and Saturday, March 12, respectively.
This year's state boys basketball tournament is set for March 17-19 at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Photos: Stanley-Boyd, Fall Creek boys basketball battle in double overtime thriller 2-18-22
The Cadott girls basketball team earned its 18th victory of the season on Thursday with a 47-30 win over Marshfield Columbus in their Cloverbelt Crossover matchup. Elly Eiler scored 19 points to lead the Hornets with Lauryn Goettl adding 12 points in the victory.
The Fall Creek boys basketball team held off Stanley-Boyd for a 53-52 double overtime victory on Friday evening to earn the outright Western Cloverbelt Conference championship in an instant class contest.
The Cadott wrestling team will be well represented at the Division 3 individual state wrestling tournament after the Hornets advanced seven wrestlers from Saturday's sectional in Saint Croix Falls. Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels.