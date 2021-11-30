Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Bloomer brings size, chemistry in move to Western Cloverbelt

BLOOMER — The Bloomer boys basketball team enters the Western Cloverbelt Conference with size and talent as the Blackhawks aim to make some noise in its new league.

Overall the Blackhawks return four starters and five letterwinners in total from last year’s 7-8 campaign.

Seniors Connor Crane (11 points per game), Marcus Harelstad (five points per game) and Cael Iverson (three points per game) along with sophomore Domanyck Schwarzenberger (6.4 points per game) logged plenty of minutes as starters a season ago with junior Evan Rogge also back with varsity experience for fifth-year Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven.

“They’re wonderful kids,” Van Grunsven said of his team. “They’re very easy to coach, they get along really well together. The chemistry is terrific. We’ve had terrific senior leadership. It’s a wonderful, wonderful group of boys that is going to be able to represent Bloomer very positively this basketball season.”

Senior Jack Strand, junior Karim Bah and sophomores Anders Michaelsen, Jake Bleskacek, Willy Bischel and Jonah Bleskacek will round out the varsity roster as newcomers to the new team in the WCC. With four players listed as at least 6-foot-3 and many more at 6-foot-2 or taller, Van Grunsven believes that size could serve his team well this winter.

“We’ve got some decent size. I think we’re going to play that to our advantage,” Van Grunsven said. “At any given time we can put three guys on the floor that are 6-foot-4, four of our guys will be 6-foot-3 or taller at any given time. We’ve got to play to our strengths and hopefully be a little bit more stout with our size on the defensive and offensive end.”

Last year the Blackhawks were among the last teams to start the season and played a consolidated schedule as a result. Bloomer didn’t play its first game until Jan. 9 and was done with its season just past the midway point of February. With a more traditional schedule on tap this year, Van Grunsven is excited his team will get the chance to play more and practice more in a longer winter season.

“I just think it’s a wonderful, wonderful group of kids. I can’t say enough,” Van Grunsven said. “They’re polite, they’re coachable, they’re going to play really hard, they get along really well. What a wonderful group of kids and we’re hoping we can stay healthy both injury-wise and sickness that we can have a full, complete season.”

Bloomer opens the season with a home non-conference matchup against Colfax on Dec. 2 before beginning Western Cloverbelt play at defending champion Fall Creek on Dec. 9. Overall the Orioles play seven of their first nine games of the season at home, including what counts as a home contest against Cadott on Saturday, Dec. 11 at UW-Stout for the Northwest Tip-Off Classic in Menomonie. Despite moving to a new league the Blackhawks will see a few of their old Heart O’North foes with nonconference games against Spooner (Jan. 31), Barron (Feb. 12), Cumberland (Feb. 17) and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (Feb. 22).

“I think there’s an awful lot of positives,” Van Grunsven said of the change in conferences, “with that being said we’re able to continue on with some of the traditional Heart O’North nonconference schools and keep some of those rivalries between the two schools with our nonconference schedule so it’s a really, really nice opportunity that fell into our lap with some of the adjustment in northwest Wisconsin conference wise.”

Schedule Date Opponent Dec. 2 Colfax Dec. 9 at Fall Creek Dec. 11 Cadott (UW-Stout) Dec. 14 Elk Mound Dec. 17 Eau Claire Regis Dec. 21 Stanley-Boyd Jan. 4 at McDonell Jan. 7 Cadott Jan. 13 Osseo-Fairchild Jan. 18 at Thorp Jan. 21 Fall Creek Jan. 25 Thorp Jan. 27 at Eau Claire Regis Jan. 31 Spooner Feb. 4 at Stanley-Boyd Feb. 8 at Cadott Feb. 10 McDonell Feb. 12 Barron Feb. 17 at Cumberland Feb. 18 at Osseo-Fairchild Feb. 22 at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Feb. 24 or 26 Cloverbelt Crossover

