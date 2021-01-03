Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Bloomer leaning on experience, familiarity for upcoming flurry of games

Luckily for Van Grunsven and his team, the roster is familiar with the style of play the team likes to employ as well as the expectations, which are universal throughout the Bloomer program. Van Grunsven said that experience and knowledge will allow the team to move quickly with small changes from game to game and the team has been able to go over a lot of different things early on in practices.

“Kids don’t really have to think too much," Van Grunsven said. "They can just go out there and play within the system that has been established the last four years.”

Once the season starts, the Blackhawks will have little time for large changes with all weeks having at least two scheduled games if not more. Following Thursday's game at Spooner, Bloomer is at Ladysmith on Saturday before hosting Ladysmith on Jan. 12 and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Jan. 14.

Bloomer finished fourth in the Heart O'North standings a season ago in advancing to the Division 3 regional finals before falling to second-seeded Saint Croix Central. The Blackhawks will face a sharp task with so many games in such a limited amount of time, but it's a challenge Van Grunsven and his team are simply happy they have the chance to tackle.