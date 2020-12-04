Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Cadott leaning on balanced offense, aggressive defense

Late last season, Cadott boys basketball coach Dusty Burish saw a blueprint for what he wanted his team to look like this year.
The second-year Hornets coach wants his team to play fast and cause havoc for opponents. It was a style of play Cadott experienced in a 57-46 defeat to Mondovi in the Division 4 regional quarterfinals at the end of last season.
Cadott jumped out to a 28-20 halftime lead on the Buffaloes before Mondovi overwhelmed the Hornets in the second half to take the win.
“We’re a lot longer. Obviously we’re younger, but we stretch," Burish said this year's team compared to 2019-20. "It reminds me a lot of Mondovi last year in our playoff game. We’re more athletic, and we’re a lot faster (than last year).”
Cadott brings back three players with significant game experience in forwards Brad Irwin and Tegan Ritter along with guard Cole Sopiarz. Irwin averaged 8.2 points per game a season ago while Ritter and Sopiarz each averaged five points a game or more to give Burish some veterans to build around.
Centers Andy Falkenberg and Dylan Drehemel give the team some size up front while guards Ryan Sonnentag, Ethan West and Jordan Peters will help the team on the perimeter and as a part of its variety of defenses.
Support Local Journalism
The Hornets do lose a significant scoring punch, including All-Western Cloverbelt Conference and All-Chippewa County first team selection Mason Poehls, who averaged more than 18 points per game.
To make up for those significant departures on offense, Burish said his team will need to be more patient and efficient.
“The way our offense is, if we move it around and be patient enough — and we’re athletic enough — I think we can outdo a lot of defenses and possibly create some opportunities for ourselves," Burish said.
Burish added the team will try to create offense in transition by causing turnovers with its variety of defensive looks.
Cadott finished 8-14 last season including victories in five of its final nine games overall.
The Hornets open the season with a pair of games on the road, beginning Thursday at Stanley-Boyd before a nonconference game versus Glenwood City on Dec. 14. The month of December is a relatively light one schedule wise for the Hornets with just four games total currently, ending with a home game versus defending league champion Altoona on Dec. 15 and a trip to Fall Creek on Dec. 18.
“It’s going to be a tough battle all the way through," Burish said of the league season. "If we take away some of our turnovers that we had last year, we can be in every single game. I’m hoping to be in every single game.”
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
McDonell at Cadott boys basketball 2-21-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!