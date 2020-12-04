Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Cadott leaning on balanced offense, aggressive defense

To make up for those significant departures on offense, Burish said his team will need to be more patient and efficient.

“The way our offense is, if we move it around and be patient enough — and we’re athletic enough — I think we can outdo a lot of defenses and possibly create some opportunities for ourselves," Burish said.

Burish added the team will try to create offense in transition by causing turnovers with its variety of defensive looks.

Cadott finished 8-14 last season including victories in five of its final nine games overall.

The Hornets open the season with a pair of games on the road, beginning Thursday at Stanley-Boyd before a nonconference game versus Glenwood City on Dec. 14. The month of December is a relatively light one schedule wise for the Hornets with just four games total currently, ending with a home game versus defending league champion Altoona on Dec. 15 and a trip to Fall Creek on Dec. 18.

“It’s going to be a tough battle all the way through," Burish said of the league season. "If we take away some of our turnovers that we had last year, we can be in every single game. I’m hoping to be in every single game.”

