Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Cadott quicker, more experienced than in years past

CADOTT — The Cadott boys basketball team will lean on its strengths this winter as the Hornets prepare to battle for wins in the Western Cloverbelt.

Third-year Cadott coach Dusty Burish said his Hornet squad is quicker than in recent years and brings back the majority of its players from last year’s 4-13 campaign. Plenty of sophomores saw the floor with Cadott in 2020-21 and now return as more experienced juniors.

“We’ve got a couple of returners,” Burish said. “We’re a lot faster than what we were last year. I think our basketball IQ is up there. We’re just going to push the ball up the court and defensively we’re really athletic and we’ve got boys that can play all the way around the court.”

Tegan Ritter is the top returning scorer for the Hornets from last season, scoring 125 points in 14 games including a 22-point effort against Altoona on Feb. 2 as he earned All-Chippewa County honorable mention as a sophomore. Ryan Sonnentag averaged better than five points a game while Jordan Peters, Ethan West, Brodee Burish, Dylan Drehmel and Nolan Blum all earned varying levels of playing time a season ago and could be in line for more this winter.

“We’re a young group,” coach Burish said. “Our starting five and the next three deep, 90 percent of them are returning for the next couple years so and Tegan Ritter’s going to be a big leader for us. He averaged almost 10 points a game last year as a sophomore so he’s going to be a big asset to the team this year.”

Burish is confident in the young talent the team has, the squad will just need time to continue to hone its skills and grow. That is a tough challenge in a conference such as the Western Cloverbelt but is ultimately one the coach believes his team will be up for. Burish believes his team can compete on a more consistent basis and thinks moving north towards a .500 record is realistic for this year’s team. The last at-or-above .500 finish for the Hornets program came nearly a decade ago when the team put together a 19-5 record in 2012-13.

The vast majority of the Hornets roster is also coming off a successful fall on the gridiron where Cadott advanced to the playoffs for the first time in 16 years and just missed a postseason win in a 14-7 loss to Unity in the Division 6 opener. Burish believes his team can carry over some of that success and momentum into the winter sports season.

“I think our continuity is only going to get better through the season,” Burish said. “These guys are a very good group.”

Cadott hosted a three-team scrimmage with Bruce and Gilman on Monday and is off until starting the regular season on Nov. 30 with a nonconference matchup up the road at Cornell. The Hornets start the Western Cloverbelt season at Eau Claire Regis on Dec. 6 before hosting Flambeau (Dec. 6) and Stanley-Boyd (Dec. 9) for the team’s only two home games before the second week of January. Overall the Hornets play eight of their first 10 games of the season on the road including a league matchup against Bloomer on Saturday, Dec. 11 at UW-Stout.

The schedule becomes more home-friendly in the second half with Cadott hosting eight of its final 12 games of the regular season at home.

Schedule Date Opponent Nov. 30 at Cornell Dec. 2 at Eau Claire Regis Dec. 6 Flambeau Dec. 9 Stanley-Boyd Dec. 11 vs Bloomer (UW-Stout) Dec. 17 at Osseo-Fairchild Dec. 21 at Thorp Jan. 4 at Fall Creek Jan. 7 at Bloomer Jan. 10 at Boyceville Jan. 11 Augusta Jan. 13 at McDonell Jan. 18 Eau Claire Regis Jan. 21 at Stanley-Boyd Jan. 24 Glenwood City Jan. 27 Osseo-Fairchild Feb. 4 Thorp Feb. 7 at Athens Feb. 8 Bloomer Feb. 10 Fall Creek Feb. 18 McDonell Feb. 24-26 at Cloverbelt Crossover

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.