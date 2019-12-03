Members of the 2019-20 Cadott boys basketball team are (front row, from left): Sam Scheidler, Ryan Sonnentag, Eddie Mittermeyer, Dakota Ryan, Ethan West, Blake Irwin and Ryan Swenson. Second row: Dylan Davis, Andrew Falkenberg, Cole Sopiarz, Tegan Ritter, Keagan Galvez, Brody Dahm, Dylan Drehmel and Cameron Messenger. Third row: assistant coach Blake Pozarski, assistant coach Mark Schley, Brigham Bejin, Brad Irwin, Mitchell Drilling, Ben Steffes, Mason Poehls, assistant coach Ben Elbert and head coach Dusty Burish.
CADOTT — Dusty Burish has already been pleasantly surprised.
Burish takes over the Cadott boys basketball program for longtime coach Brandon Mittermeyer and in the opening days and weeks of practice, Burish is seeing more athletic ability out of his Hornets than he was expecting.
“We’re a little bit faster team than I thought we were,” Burish said. “So there’s a possibility we might be able to push the ball up the court and make some fastbreak points.”
The Hornets bring back a pair of starters and six players overall from a team that finished 6-18 and took eighth in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings a season ago.
Guard Mason Poehls averaged 17.6 points per game last season and was a second team All-Western Cloverbelt and All-Chippewa County selection. The 6-foot-2 senior made 70 3-pointers a season ago and is joined by forward Brad Irwin (4.5 PPG) as a returning starter.
Guard Cole Sopiarz (4.8 PPG) and forwards Ben Steffes (5.3 PPG), Nate Schley (3.3 PPG) and Brigham Bejin (6 PPG) are also back to give the first-year coach Burish many experienced options for the lineup and be joined by Mitch Drilling and others in working for playing time.
Cadott and its new coach have had plenty of time to get acquainted, as the team doesn’t open the season until Thursday. But once the games start for the Hornets, they will add up quickly with four games in eight days starting with Thursday’s season opener at home against Eau Claire Regis. Cadott faces Bloomer on Saturday at the Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout in Menomonie before hosting Glenwood City on Monday and Stanley-Boyd on Thur., Dec. 12.
Burish wants his team to be the type that makes life difficult for foes on the defensive end of the floor.
“A lot of defensive hustle, creating turnovers, taking away opportunities for the other offense (are what we want to do),” Burish said of Cadott’s defense.
Offensively he wants the Hornets to play with confidence, both when things are going well and when the team struggles.
“I want the guys to be very confident in shooting the ball when they have the open opportunities (and) keeping themselves level headed,” Burish said. “I don’t want them to get overwhelmed.”
The Hornets will play seven of eight games on the road after the four-game start to the season with just one game at home (Jan. 16 against Altoona) between the matchup with the rival Orioles and a Feb. 4 game against Osseo-Fairchild.
Above all else this season, Burish said he wants his team to battle from the opening tip to the final whistle.
“We’re not going to give up,” Burish said. “We’re going to play all the way through.”
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 1-24-19
