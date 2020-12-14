Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Chi-Hi staying hungry, motivated coming off breakout 2019-20 season

The 2019-20 season was historic in many ways for the Chi-Hi boys basketball program.
But the Cardinals are putting this past season in that place — the past — and want it to be seen as the start of something bigger rather just a big season.
Chi-Hi brings back eight letterwinners including three starters from a team that won its first regional championship since 1998 and first outright Big Rivers Conference title since 1980 and the Cardinals are striving to once again be one of the top teams in the area.
“They’re not satisfied with the stuff we did last year,” fourth-year Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said. “They’re excited about it but they know that this is a new year and they want to come out here and get better every day and put themselves in a good position.”
Senior Joe Reuter averaged 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game a season ago on his way to All-Big Rivers Conference first team and Co-Chippewa County Player of the Year honors, senior Jacob Walczak was an All-Chippewa County first team and All-Big Rivers Conference second team selection following a junior campaign where he averaged 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game and senior Jake Spaeth (two points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game) return from a Chi-Hi team that finished 19-5 and advanced to the Division 1 sectional semifinals before falling in the final seconds to Neenah 49-47.
Mason Monarski (four points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game), Kansas Smith (1.4 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists per game) and Bohde Torkelson (0.4 points, 0.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists per game) return this year with senior Tryston Ash, juniors Keion Twyman and Gavin Goodman and sophomore Christian Crumbaker all ready to make an impact when called upon.
“This is a group that knows that knows they’re setting the culture and the standards for years to come and we’re not looking in the rearview mirror on the success we had last year,” Proue said. “We’re taking a lot of those memories and experiences and learning from them and building on those and we want to get back to playing basketball the way we were towards the end of last year.”
Like Chi-Hi, River Falls returns many key players after the Cardinals edged the Wildcats by a came atop the league standings a season ago. Overall the Big Rivers offers plenty of competition on a nightly basis, a common theme for the Chi-Hi schedule overall as the team will play a challenging slate of games including defending league champions D.C. Everest, Onalaska, New Richmond and Medford, among others.
“We want to play the best teams in the state,” Proue said. “We think that giving these guys those experiences where they look back in 10-20 years and say I got to play against that kid, I got to play against that program. We want to play them and we want to compete with them and see what we can do.”
Chi-Hi opens the season Tuesday by hosting Hudson before road games at Rice Lake (Friday), Menomonie (Monday) and New Richmond (Dec. 22) lead into the holiday break with a nonconference contest against Marshfield (Dec. 30) awaiting in the week after Christmas. January offers a busy slate of games with the team playing three games a week throughout the month leading into February.
Competing for a conference championship and playoff success is the expectations for the Cardinals and the team knows hard work will pave the path to achieving those dreams.
It’s a plan they’re not shying away from.
“This is a group of really humble guys that come in every day and want to get better and are going to get better (and are) not putting the cart in front of the horse and wishing and hoping for the success we had last year, but just coming in every day and focusing on getting better and letting everything just take care of itself,” Proue said.
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
