Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Chi-Hi staying hungry, motivated coming off breakout 2019-20 season

Mason Monarski (four points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game), Kansas Smith (1.4 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists per game) and Bohde Torkelson (0.4 points, 0.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists per game) return this year with senior Tryston Ash, juniors Keion Twyman and Gavin Goodman and sophomore Christian Crumbaker all ready to make an impact when called upon.

“This is a group that knows that knows they’re setting the culture and the standards for years to come and we’re not looking in the rearview mirror on the success we had last year,” Proue said. “We’re taking a lot of those memories and experiences and learning from them and building on those and we want to get back to playing basketball the way we were towards the end of last year.”

Like Chi-Hi, River Falls returns many key players after the Cardinals edged the Wildcats by a came atop the league standings a season ago. Overall the Big Rivers offers plenty of competition on a nightly basis, a common theme for the Chi-Hi schedule overall as the team will play a challenging slate of games including defending league champions D.C. Everest, Onalaska, New Richmond and Medford, among others.