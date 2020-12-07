Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Cornell boys working for more success as experience level grows

The Cornell boys basketball team was young last year.
The Chiefs are still young this year.
But even with that youth, third-year coach Marcus Leland is looking for his squad to take a step forward this year as many of those young players start to become seasoned veterans at the varsity level.
Cornell brings back three seniors who were starters last year with guard Austin Bowe, forward Davis Harshman and center Jake Sikora. Harshman averaged seven points and five rebounds a season ago, Bowe scored five points per game while pulling down two rebounds per contest and 6-foot-4 Sikora grabbed 2.5 rebounds per game.
Bowe led the team with 12 points in Cornell’s 69-24 loss at Flambeau to open the season last Thursday.
Sophomore Dylan Bowe scored six points against the Falcons and averaged 4.5 points and three rebounds per game in 2019-20.
Fellow sophomores Blake Anders and Avery Turany saw varsity minutes down the stretch last season and will be depended upon for more action this year.
“I’m hoping that experience really starts to pay off this year,” Leland said of his team. “Now with that said they’re still young. They’re still sophomores, they’re still learning. We’re still going up against 18-year olds and they’re 15 and that’s always still an advantage and that’s what happened (against Flambeau). We’re going up against up 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4 boys and our tallest guy is 5-foot-10.”
Seniors Jason Krupka and Logan Shemick are also expected to contribute at the forward position as the Chiefs aim for more success after finishing 1-21 last year.
Cornell is back in action on Tuesday at Winter before hosting Birchwood on Thursday in the program’s first home game of the season. Overall the Chiefs play five of the first six games of the season away from home before the schedule evens out after the calendar turns to 2021.
The Chiefs are not at full strength yet and Leland is excited to see what his team can do once it is working with its full arsenal of players. But regardless of who is on the floor for the team, Leland expects his team to work hard, battle on every possession and play as hard as it can to help in the pursuit of victory.
“I told the boys what I want us to be known for is just being relentless and being scrappy,” Leland said. “We’re going to face tough games but we’re never going to give in (and having) that type of attitude and I want us to start being more fundamentally sound. Doing the little things right.”
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
