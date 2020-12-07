Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Cornell boys working for more success as experience level grows

Seniors Jason Krupka and Logan Shemick are also expected to contribute at the forward position as the Chiefs aim for more success after finishing 1-21 last year.

Cornell is back in action on Tuesday at Winter before hosting Birchwood on Thursday in the program’s first home game of the season. Overall the Chiefs play five of the first six games of the season away from home before the schedule evens out after the calendar turns to 2021.

The Chiefs are not at full strength yet and Leland is excited to see what his team can do once it is working with its full arsenal of players. But regardless of who is on the floor for the team, Leland expects his team to work hard, battle on every possession and play as hard as it can to help in the pursuit of victory.

“I told the boys what I want us to be known for is just being relentless and being scrappy,” Leland said. “We’re going to face tough games but we’re never going to give in (and having) that type of attitude and I want us to start being more fundamentally sound. Doing the little things right.”

