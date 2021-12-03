Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Cornell has new coach, mix of veterans and youngsteres

CORNELL — The Cornell boys basketball team is getting up to speed.

The Chiefs have a new coach but also brings back some familiar faces as the team aims to be more competitive on a nightly basis following a 2-17 record last season.

Steven Parker takes over the program and has quickly learned he has both experience and inexperience on his roster.

“They’ve come a long ways," Parker said. "It’s both a veteran group and a young and inexperienced group.”

Guard Dylan Bowe is back after leading the team in scoring last season at 11.5 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds per contest as he was an All-East Lakeland Conference and All-Chippewa County second team honoree. Guard Blake Anders averaged nearly six points per game, guard Avery Turany played in 17 contests and forward Dawson Munson saw plenty of action as well as a returner.

Guards Jayden Jonas-Shaw, Bentley Spangler and Jack Blaisdell along with forwards Carter Harycki, Joseph McChesney and Will Peterson will also vie for playing time. Newcomers Hunter Anders, Zach Hughes, Isaiah Sanchez and Brandon Kabus will also be in the mix but with no junior varsity program for the Chiefs this winter, newer plays will face a steeper learning curve in getting familiar with the speed of the varsity game.

“It’s baptism by fire because the speed of varsity is way up here and a lot of the guys aren’t used to it," Parker said.

Cornell (0-2) opened the season with a 63-19 loss at Eau Claire Immanuel before suffering a competitive 45-33 defeat to Cadott on Tuesday, a matchup in which Dylan Bowe scored a game-high 13 points and Blake Anders added 10. The early part of the season will be a feeling out process for both the team and their first-year coach. The Chiefs will play eight games before Christmas and another over the break, a large enough sample size for the coach to know which things his team may need to focus on entering the middle portion of the season.

“I don’t have a shortage of drills I want to do," Parker said.

Friday's conference opener against Flambeau is the second of three home games in a row with a Tuesday home game against Thorp on tap. Overall the Chiefs play five of their first eight games of the season at home before Christmas and have a home-heavy second half of the schedule as well with seven of their final 12 games in Cornell.

Last season the Chiefs earned conference wins over Birchwood and Winter as the team finished sixth in the league standings in front of the Warriors. The East Lakeland adds two teams to the mix this season as Clayton and Prairie Farm — two popular nonconference matchups for many of the teams in previous years — join the fray.

Parker has credited the hard work his team has put in while representing their school. Without a junior varsity roster for younger players to cut their teeth, it will make development a bit more of a challenge this season. But Parker is hopeful its merely a bump in the road.

“It’s important that we keep these programs viable and have enough for a team obviously," Parker said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.