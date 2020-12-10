Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Lake Holcombe banking on size, experienced players in East Lakeland Conference title battle

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s going to be a different group this year because it’s bigger than we’ve been in the past, but we’re not going to be as quick as we’ve been in the past,” Webster said of the roster.

The Lake Holcombe teams first started with practice at the end of last week and the schedule is still developing for both the boys and girls squads. With three starters to replace from a successful 2019-20 team, Webster said the focus early in practice has been working on its chemistry in the full court.

The quickly-developing schedule for the Chieftains opens with plenty of challenges, starting Monday with a nonconference game at Prentice against the Buccaneers before starting East Lakeland play with road games against defending league champion Birchwood (Tuesday) and Flambeau (Dec. 18).

Lake Holcombe is currently set to play its first four games on the road before hosting Winter on Jan. 5. The Chieftains might operate a little differently than in year’s past but once again have the roster to contend for the top spot in the conference.

But above all, their coach is simply excited her team will have the chance to play.