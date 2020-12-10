Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Lake Holcombe banking on size, experienced players in East Lakeland Conference title battle

The Lake Holcombe boys basketball team has been a consistent contender at the top of the East Lakeland Conference over the past several years.
The Chieftains will look to once again be a face in the league title race but will do so with a bit of a different roster than has been seen recently.
The team returns seven letterwinners from last season’s East Lakeland runner-up but will need to replace three starters from a 15-9 team in 2019-20.
Seniors Kaden Crank and Brock Flater will lead the way for the Chieftains after All-East Lakeland Conference first team and All-Chippewa County second team efforts last winter, when Crank averaged 15.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game and Flater averaged 14.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
“Crank and Flater are two strong returning, this will be their fourth year (as) varsity players,” Lake Holcombe coach Joy Webster said of the veteran duo. “So I expect a lot from them guys.”
Senior Will Kliegle and juniors Colton Minnick, Nate Jones, Dylan Bowen and Brendan Anders return after playing on the varsity team a season ago, while newcomers seniors Riley Gingras, Brandon Nitek, Tate Sauerwein, Sam Ewer and sophomores Harley Schroeder and Max Sauerwein will also be contenders for playing time.
What it adds up to is a roster with more size and strength than in years past.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s going to be a different group this year because it’s bigger than we’ve been in the past, but we’re not going to be as quick as we’ve been in the past,” Webster said of the roster.
The Lake Holcombe teams first started with practice at the end of last week and the schedule is still developing for both the boys and girls squads. With three starters to replace from a successful 2019-20 team, Webster said the focus early in practice has been working on its chemistry in the full court.
The quickly-developing schedule for the Chieftains opens with plenty of challenges, starting Monday with a nonconference game at Prentice against the Buccaneers before starting East Lakeland play with road games against defending league champion Birchwood (Tuesday) and Flambeau (Dec. 18).
Lake Holcombe is currently set to play its first four games on the road before hosting Winter on Jan. 5. The Chieftains might operate a little differently than in year’s past but once again have the roster to contend for the top spot in the conference.
But above all, their coach is simply excited her team will have the chance to play.
“They’re ready to play some games. I think not being in school is tough on these kids,” Webster said, as Lake Holcombe is one of many districts in the area that has moved to remote learning. “We’ve really got to look at the mental aspects of these kids. I’m glad they let us start athletics because I think it’s a big part of these kids. They’ve lost so much already — they’ve lost the baseball season, the playoffs were taken away from them in the football season.
“I hope we can give them a strong basketball season.”
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Luck at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!