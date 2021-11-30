Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Lake Holcombe leaning on new players for up-tempo attack

HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe boys basketball team has won at least 11 games in each of its five seasons under coach Joy Webster.

The Chieftains trek to go for six in a row will include a roster of many new faces this winter.

A pair of experienced scorers are back in Dylan Bowen and Colton Minnick, while others will take on a bigger role for the Chieftains after an 11-11 effort a season ago in which Lake Holcombe finished tied for third place in the East Lakeland Conference standings.

Bowen averaged 9.4 points per game and Minnick scored more than seven points per contest last year and earned All-East Lakeland Conference honorable mention accolades. Nate Jones, Sam Ewer, Harley Schroeder, Max Sauerwein and Brendan Anders all scored for the Chieftains in limited action a season ago and will be counted on to take on larger roles this year.

Lake Holcombe started the season with a 75-53 defeat to Prentice on Nov. 23 with Bowen leading the way with 20 points, including six 3-pointers, while Anders added 13 points and five rebounds and Minnick scored 11 points to go with seven assists.

“At the end of last year, I knew I lost a lot, I knew we were going to be having a fresh start. But after that first game, I’m really confident in these guys,” Webster said of the team. “I think there’s more potential there than they realize.”

The Chieftains will be operating with a shorter bench than in years past, but that isn’t keeping Webster from utilizing the team’s standard up-tempo attack on both ends of the floor.

“We’ve got to move the ball,” Webster said. “We’re not real big so we’re going to have to get the ball up and down the floor.”

Early on, Webster said the team is focusing on building up its fitness to fit with that style of play, a must for a team that wants to make like difficult for opponents all over the court.

“They want to come into practice and scrimmage. We’ve got to get in shape,” Webster said. “I think they’re not quite ready (yet) for these two games a week with what 5-7 players is going to be. But I think they’re ready for the challenge.”

League champion Bruce, runner-up New Auburn and Flambeau bring back several players with significant varsity experience that earned All-East Lakeland Conference accolades in 2020-21. And while the Chieftains don’t have as much experience returning to start the season in comparison to the teams they battled atop the league a season ago, Webster believes her team can once again be a contender.

“I think we’re going to be competitive,” Webster said.

The East Lakeland also adds to the mix two new teams, with Clayton and Prairie Farm joining the league.

Lake Holcombe opens the East Lakeland schedule on Friday at Birchwood before playing at Winter next Tuesday. Overall the Chieftains will play just one home game in the month of December — a Dec. 17 contest against New Auburn — before a home-heavy schedule of games in the month of January with seven of nine games in Holcombe.

