Prep Boys Basketball Preview: McDonell boys keep expectations high with solid returning cast

Schilling believes his team’s strengths lie in outside shooting and ball handling and with the departure of All-Western Cloverbelt Conference and All-Chippewa County first team selections Eion Kressin and JD Bohaty, this year’s Macks will be more balanced offensively.

“So far we’ve got a lot of room for improvement at this point. We’re trying to get everybody in the gym, getting back acclimated to playing basketball and in a rhythm of things,” Schilling said. “Every year we go out and set expectations and we have pretty high expectations again this year. To get to that level we’re just going to have to keep getting better every day we can.”

McDonell finished tied with Eau Claire Regis for third in the Western Cloverbelt standings a season ago behind Altoona and Thorp and the league once again looks primed with no shortage of tough teams.

“I think if you can be competitive in our conference for a D5 school, it does bode well for us in the playoffs,” Schilling said. “I think it’s something where you get used to playing tough teams every single night you play and that’s what the playoffs are like. You’ve got to bring your best every time you play. It definitely prepares well and we want to play at a high level and the only way to do that is to play good competition.”