Prep Boys Basketball Preview: McDonell boys keep expectations high with solid returning cast
Prep Basketball Preview | McDonell Macks

Prep Boys Basketball Preview: McDonell boys keep expectations high with solid returning cast

Alma Center Lincoln at McDonell boys basketball 1-18-20

McDonell's Jake Siegenthaler shoots against Alma Center Lincoln on Jan. 18 at McDonell.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

Last year the McDonell boys basketball team didn’t get the chance to fully write its story.

The Macks hope to get that opportunity this winter as the team brings back many skilled players for strive for another deep postseason push.

McDonell returns nine letterwinners from last year’s team that finished 19-6 and was still alive in the Division 5 playoffs when the remaining portion of the season was canceled amid the rise of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Macks defeated Thorp 57-35 in the sectional semifinals and were scheduled to play Luck for a trip to state when the plug was pulled on the rest of the winter sports season.

Seniors Jake Siegenthaler (7.8 points per game, 2.6 assists per game, 2.1 rebounds per game) and Logan Hughes (6.5 PPG, 2 RPG) were starters on the sectional finalist squad and return, as do seniors Tanner Opsal and Max Hauser, juniors Joey Janus and Dan Anderson and sophomore Aidan Misfeldt.

In addition the team adds senior Luke Newton as well as sophomores Eddie Mittermeyer and Keagan Galvez to a roster that understands the expectations that come with success. McDonell has advanced to the sectional finals six years in a row and had a streak of four consecutive trips to state ended by the premature conclusion last year.

“That’s been the fun thing about my first two years coaching here. You can see the kids that were seniors and leaders on the team just step up when it was their opportunity and keep things going,” McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. “This year we’ve got a good senior group back and I’m looking forward to seeing how they can lead this group and make a name for themselves.”

Schilling believes his team’s strengths lie in outside shooting and ball handling and with the departure of All-Western Cloverbelt Conference and All-Chippewa County first team selections Eion Kressin and JD Bohaty, this year’s Macks will be more balanced offensively.

“So far we’ve got a lot of room for improvement at this point. We’re trying to get everybody in the gym, getting back acclimated to playing basketball and in a rhythm of things,” Schilling said. “Every year we go out and set expectations and we have pretty high expectations again this year. To get to that level we’re just going to have to keep getting better every day we can.”

McDonell finished tied with Eau Claire Regis for third in the Western Cloverbelt standings a season ago behind Altoona and Thorp and the league once again looks primed with no shortage of tough teams.

“I think if you can be competitive in our conference for a D5 school, it does bode well for us in the playoffs,” Schilling said. “I think it’s something where you get used to playing tough teams every single night you play and that’s what the playoffs are like. You’ve got to bring your best every time you play. It definitely prepares well and we want to play at a high level and the only way to do that is to play good competition.”

McDonell is scheduled to start the season at Fall Creek on Dec. 15 before four in a row at home against Stanley-Boyd (Dec. 18), Neillsville (Dec. 21), Eau Claire Regis (Dec. 29) and Northwestern (Dec. 30) to round out the month.

2020-21 McDonell Boys Basketball Team

Members of the McDonell boys basketball team are (front row, from left): Maxwell Hauser, Carter Stelter, Aidan Misfeldt, Landon Moulton, Eddie Mittermeyer, Gavin Dorn, Dan Anderson and Jake Siegenthaler. Second row: coach Morgan King, coach Brandon Mittermeyer, Luke Newton, Tanner Opsal, Joe Janus, Nick Maziarka, Keagan Galvez, Logan Hughes, coach Adam Schilling, coach Alex Baierl, Carter Grill.

Schedule

DateOpponent
Dec. 15at Fall Creek
Dec. 18Stanley-Boyd
Dec. 21Neillsville
Dec. 29Eau Claire Regis
Dec. 30Northwestern
Jan. 5at Colfax
Jan. 7at Altoona
Jan. 9at Marshfield Columbus
Jan. 11at Osseo-Fairchild
Jan. 12Thorp
Jan. 15at Cadott
Jan. 18Cadott
Jan. 21at Eau Claire Regis
Jan. 23Mondovi
Jan. 26Osseo-Fairchild
Jan. 29Fall Creek
Feb. 2at Clear Lake
Feb. 4at Stanley-Boyd
Feb. 8Altoona
Feb. 11at Thorp
