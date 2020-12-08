Prep Boys Basketball Preview: New Auburn looks to mesh veteran returners with inexperienced newcomers

Several players with varsity experience return this winter for the New Auburn boys team.
But the Trojans will also have several players on the varsity roster in their first season of high school basketball.
The New Auburn program is in an unfamiliar and unique spot of having low numbers this year with just nine players currently out for the sport.
Five of those players are experienced and will serve as the core of the team while the other four will be tasked with learning the ropes of the varsity game on the fly.
“We’re young, we’ll have one senior and a lot of young kids and we’re low in numbers,” New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said. “We have nine kids total in the program right now so we don’t even have enough for a JV team. It’ll be difficult. We have two levels of players and to bring them along at the varsity level is tough when they need minutes on the JV.”
Support Local Journalism
The lone senior will serve as a cornerstone for the Trojans as post player Tristen Harder returns after averaging 11.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game a season ago and is the latest in a long line of solid players down low for the team.
“We’ll try to make him the focal point of our offense and hopefully we can find ways to get him isolated one-on-one so he can put some moves on and go to work that way and kick it out to our outside shooters a little bit and get our three-point game going,” Dahl said of Harder.
Triton Robey averaged 8.2 points per game, Ethan Lotts averaged better than four points per contest and Matt Elmhorst scored nearly three points per game while Braden Johnson played plenty on the junior varsity level and Dahl is confident he will continue to find success in the move to varsity.
This season marks the first time in Dahl’s more than decade tenure leading the program that New Auburn will not field a junior varsity team. But with a large group of eighth graders on the horizon, it is not expected to be a long-term concern. But for this year, youngsters Brayden Lotts, Austin Woolever, Alex Pulczynski and Cole Pederson will learn on the job on varsity.
“We’re kind of back to the basics as far as putting in offenses and defenses and it’s a lot to ask to try to have them remember stuff in just 3-5 days of practice,” Dahl said. “It’s just going to be a learning curve for all of them and we’ll just see how it goes.”
New Auburn opened the season on Tuesday with a nonconference game at Gilmanton and starts East Lakeland Conference play at home on Friday against Flambeau before playing at Winter next Tuesday. Overall the team plays five of its first eight games of the season at home.
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!