Prep Boys Basketball Preview: New Auburn looks to mesh veteran returners with inexperienced newcomers

Several players with varsity experience return this winter for the New Auburn boys team.

But the Trojans will also have several players on the varsity roster in their first season of high school basketball.

The New Auburn program is in an unfamiliar and unique spot of having low numbers this year with just nine players currently out for the sport.

Five of those players are experienced and will serve as the core of the team while the other four will be tasked with learning the ropes of the varsity game on the fly.

“We’re young, we’ll have one senior and a lot of young kids and we’re low in numbers,” New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said. “We have nine kids total in the program right now so we don’t even have enough for a JV team. It’ll be difficult. We have two levels of players and to bring them along at the varsity level is tough when they need minutes on the JV.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lone senior will serve as a cornerstone for the Trojans as post player Tristen Harder returns after averaging 11.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game a season ago and is the latest in a long line of solid players down low for the team.