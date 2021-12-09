Prep Boys Basketball Preview: New Auburn returns experience on perimeter for East Lakeland title fight

The addition of a pair of teams combined with the return of experience within programs elsewhere could make the East Lakeland Conference boys basketball title race an exciting one again this winter.

New Auburn is one of those teams that brings back plenty of veteran players as the Trojans look to build upon last year’s runner-up finish to Bruce in the standings.

The Trojans have won three East Lakeland titles in the past decade, and return four starters and plenty of experience elsewhere. Seniors Matt Elmhorst and Triton Robey were each second-team All-ELC selections a season ago. Elmhorst averaged 11.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest and Robey averaged 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Senior Ethan Lotts returns after averaging nine points and 4.8 rebounds, and junior guard Braden Johnson averaged better than eight points and rebounds per game in 2020-21. Junior Cole Peterson and sophomore Brayden Lotts are also back, while senior Caleb Gotham and freshmen Chris Elmhorst and Andrew Gotham will add to the team’s depth for 16th-year coach Keenan Dahl.

“We have a wide variety of skills,” Dahl said. “We have 10 freshmen, so we’re reteaching some things that we haven’t had to focus on the last couple of years because we have such a group of new faces. The upperclassmen [are] full hands on deck and giving ‘er.”

The Trojans did not field a junior varsity team a season ago and played with a shortened roster, so this year’s infusion of freshmen talent will help the team return to hosting a team at the lower levels and allow those players to grow at their own pace. The one graduation from last year’s 13-6 squad is a notable one in post player Tristen Harder.

Harder was the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year and played in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-Star Game. He was also a tough matchup for teams in the post. Throughout Dahl’s tenure leading the Trojans, New Auburn has had a conventional style post player down low to battle for buckets and rebounds, but this year’s team is more perimeter-based.

“I feel good with our four returning starters we do have,” Dahl said. “They’re very athletic. I think losing Tristen Harder was our big presence in the middle and as long as I’ve been here we’ve always had a presence in the middle. This is kind of the first year we don’t have that post player. It’ll be a different style for us and we’ll adapt and do things a little differently, but it’ll still be a lot of the same.”

New Auburn is off to a 2-2 start to the season, starting the year with a win over Prairie Farm last Friday before falling in nonconference action to Gilmanton 61-57 on Monday. Prairie Farm and Clayton join the conference this year, while conference champion Bruce and Flambeau each return key players from last year’s top-half league finish.

The Trojans return to action on Thursday at Winter. New Auburn has just one more home game in the month of December — next Tuesday versus Cornell — but plays three of its first four games of January at home including matchups with Clayton (Jan. 7) and Flambeau (Jan. 14).

“I think the expectations are pretty high for the kids,” Dahl said. “We were one game away from winning the conference last year, had a nice finish to our season and swept the second round of the conference last year.

“So we’re taking that and trying to keep rolling with that, but they know it’s a long season and a lot of things can happen so we’ll see how it all plays out.”

