Prep Boys Basketball Preview: New faces all around for McDonell after Division 5 runner-up campaign

The McDonell boys basketball team comes into the season in a different position than the program has been in recent years.

But the Macks are hoping by the time the stretch run hits, things will look more familiar.

McDonell brings back just one starter from last season’s 17-5 Division 5 state runner-up and six total players who logged playing time. Those players, along with some talented newcomers, will make up the nucleus for fourth-year coach Adam Schilling’s squad.

“We’re young. We have a pretty inexperienced team,” Schilling said. “We have one senior, typically in year’s past we’d have a bunch of seniors step up taking on that challenge of keeping the tradition going here. This year we’ve got one senior.”

The lone returning starter is junior guard Eddie Mittermeyer, who averaged 9.6 points and 2.4 assists a season ago. The returning senior is 6-foot-5 center/forward Joey Janus, who is coming off averaging 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. The Macks look to have some height on this year’s squad with Janus as well as returning 6-foot-2 sophomore Miles Flanagan (1.4 points per game), 6-foot-4 center/forward Keagan Galvez and newcomers 6-foot-3 guard/forward Canan Huss and 6-foot-4 center Malaki Suckerman.

Junior guard Aidan Misfeldt and junior forward Carter Stelter also return from the state runner-up squad, with newcomer sophomore guard Joe Liebrandt, junior forward Paul Pfeiffer and freshman guards Grant Smiskey, Jordan Sikora and Cooper Mittermeyer in the mix as well.

“We’ve got some good young players that are playing hard so hopefully we can just keep getting better as the year goes on,” Schilling said.

Schilling likes his team’s ability to score but said team success will ultimately come down to McDonell’s ability to play unselfishly, along with showing toughness and effort on defense. The Macks opened the season Tuesday with a close 54-52 loss to Clear Lake, and with a young group, Schilling is looking for his squad to do the right things consistently each day.

“I think with younger players, consistency is the thing you look for,” Schilling said. “Sometimes they’ll show flashes, but doing it every single day in practice and every game, that’s the challenge for them.”

The Macks will grow while playing a difficult schedule both in Western Cloverbelt play and out. Altoona has left the league, but Bloomer has joined and — along with the likes of Fall Creek and Stanley-Boyd — returns plenty of firepower from a season ago. Out of conference, the Macks start with the Warriors and have later non-league games with Ladysmith (Dec. 7), Colfax (Dec. 11), Neillsville (Jan. 24), Marshfield Columbus (Jan. 29) and Eau Claire Immanuel (Feb. 21), among others.

The first three games of the season are home for McDonell, with Thursday’s conference opener against Stanley-Boyd sandwiched between Tuesday’s season opener against Clear Lake and a contest with Ladysmith. From there, the Macks play just one more home game before the new year with a busy schedule that also includes two games over the holiday break at a tournament in Whitehall.

McDonell has been the class of the Division 5 field in this section of the state in recent years, advancing to the last six sectional finals and five state tournaments. Expectations as always are high with the Macks, but the team has many new faces it needs to get up to speed as the Macks aim to continue the program’s success.

“I think our schedule is tough pretty much every year, and it’s helped us in the playoffs going forward,” Schilling said. “Knowing that, by playoff time I hope we’re playing at a pretty high level and we can get to the point where we’ve been the last couple years.”

Schedule Date Opponent Nov. 30 Clear Lake Dec. 2 Stanley-Boyd Dec. 7 Ladysmith Dec. 9 at Thorp Dec. 11 Colfax (at UW-Stout) Dec. 14 at Elmwood Dec. 17 Fall Creek Dec. 21 at Osseo-Fairchild Dec. 29-30 at Whitehall Jan. 4 Bloomer Jan. 7 at Eau Claire Regis Jan. 13 Cadott Jan. 18 at Stanley-Boyd Jan. 21 Thorp Jan. 24 at Neillsville Jan. 27 at Fall Creek Jan. 29 Marshfield Columbus Feb. 4 Osseo-Fairchild Feb. 10 at Bloomer Feb. 15 Eau Claire Regis Feb. 18 at Cadott Feb. 21 Eau Claire Immanuel Feb. 24 or 26 Cloverbelt Crossover

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.