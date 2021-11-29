Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Stanley-Boyd brings back four starters for Western Cloverbelt battle

It’s easy to see why as the Orioles return four starters and eight total letterwinners from last year’s team that finished 8-13 overall but posted a winning 7-6 conference record to take fifth place in the Western Cloverbelt.

Those returners are anchored by a senior quartet of Carsen Hause, Brady Potaczek, Lucas Smith and Cooper Nichols. Hause averaged 12.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game a season ago in earning All-Western Cloverbelt first-team honors, Potaczek was an all-league honorable mention after averaging 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds, Smith was just shy of 10 points per game and pulled down three rebounds per contest, and Nichols averaged 5.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

“I think four starters return and guys that had varsity experience coming off the bench this year,” Stanley-Boyd coach Tom Hause said. “They’re definitely excited.”

Juniors Logan Burzynski and Dominic Raffetto and sophomores Henry Hoel and Landon Karlen return after seeing time a season ago and will be joined by junior Dylan Goebel and sophomores Haydn Gustafson and Robert Poole as newcomers on the team.

Many of Stanley-Boyd’s returners are multi-year players in the program, allowing the team to get up to speed quicker than in years past.

“We’ve just been able to move ahead with things since they’ve been in the program so long,” coach Hause said. “(We’re) just working on changing the conditioning from football to basketball.”

The Orioles were at the .500 mark in early February before a five-game losing streak to close the regular season and picked up conference wins over McDonell and Altoona prior to the slide. Overall, Stanley-Boyd doesn’t have an overwhelming amount of size inside, and coach Hause said it will be important for his team to play strong, stay healthy and knock down perimeter shots when they get the chance.

“Some of the younger guys have sprouted up a little bit, but we’re going to be undersized almost every night,” coach Hause said. “These guys work in the weight room, and we’ve just got to be strong and get good positioning.”

Fall Creek won the league championship a season ago, and the league will have a bit of a new look this year with nine of the conference’s 12 first and second team all-conference players graduating and Bloomer joining the conference as Altoona departs for the Middle Border.

“The conference is going to be tough, but we want to be in that mix,” coach Hause said.

Stanley-Boyd started the season late last week with nonconference losses to Wausau West and Wausau Newman at Wausau West. The Orioles begin Western Cloverbelt play at McDonell on Thursday before a nonconference game in Somerset on Saturday. Stanley-Boyd will be tasked with being road warriors early in the season as the Orioles play their first seven games of the season away from home before hosting Saint Croix Central in a nonconference game on Dec. 23.

The schedule gets more home friendly in the second half with just one of seven games away from home from mid-January through mid-February.

Stanley-Boyd’s roster has several athletes who have had success in other sports in the fall and spring, and coach Hause’s squad is aiming for more of the same in the winter.

“We’ve got a number of kids who have played for a number of years and they had a nice football season, and we just to continue to build off of that,” coach Hause.

Schedule Date Opponent Nov. 26 Northland Pines (Wausau West) Dec. 2 at McDonell Dec. 4 at Somerset Dec. 9 at Cadott Dec. 11 Spring Valley (UW-Stout) Dec. 17 at Thorp Dec. 21 at Bloomer Dec. 23 St. Croix Central Dec. 28 at Elk Mound Jan. 4 Eau Claire Regis Jan. 7 at Osseo-Fairchild Jan. 13 Fall Creek Jan. 18 McDonell Jan. 21 Cadott Jan. 27 Thorp Feb. 4 Bloomer Feb. 10 at Eau Claire Regis Feb. 15 Osseo-Fairchild Feb. 18 at Fall Creek Feb. 21 at Marathon Feb. 24 or 26 Cloverbelt Crossover

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.