Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Stanley-Boyd looks to build off strong close to 2019-20 with returning roster

So far, so good for the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team.
The Orioles bring back the vast majority of their roster from a 6-17 campaign last year, and 14th-year coach Tom Hause has liked what he’s seen thus far from his improved squad.
“With everything the way it is, I’ve been very happy with the way things are going,” Hause said.
All-Western Cloverbelt Conference honorable mention guard/forward Lucas Smith averaged 12.3 points and three rebounds a season ago as a sophomore. Fellow juniors Brady Potaczek (11.1 ppg, 6 rpg), Carsen Hause (9.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg) and Cooper Nichols (4.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg) are back after starting as sophomores.
Senior centers Spencer Booth and Anthony Candela along with junior Michael Karlen logged significant time in the lineup a season ago and will be counted on for more of the same this winter.
“I’m happy with the way guys are practicing,” coach Hause said. “We’re doing a little more skill building early on to get our young guys up to speed.”
The team is a little banged up entering the year, but Hause credited the team for showing good chemistry in the early going. Stanley-Boyd opens the season Friday with a home nonconference contest against Somerset. The program bypassed on the opportunity to face another school in a scrimmage, instead opting for more practice time.
Somerset finished 15-10 and in fourth place in the Middle Border Conference standings a season ago and should offer a test right out of the gates.
Stanley-Boyd opens the Western Cloverbelt Conference season next Thursday at home against rival Cadott before playing at McDonell on Dec. 18. The Orioles will be busy over the holiday break with two games the week after Christmas, hosting Mondovi (Dec. 28) and Elk Mound (Dec. 29).
Altoona won the Western Cloverbelt title a season ago and is expected to be strong again in a conference that offers plenty of tough programs and parity this year. Stanley-Boyd closed the regular season last year with three consecutive victories before falling in overtime to Fall Creek in the opening round of the Division 4 playoffs.
A year older, stronger and better, Stanley-Boyd is eager to see how much it has improved as the Orioles are tested on a nightly basis.
“We’re glad to be in the gym working,” coach Hause said. “The kids have been really good. It’s been fun, and I’m just glad that we’re here and we’re going to do our best to improve.”
