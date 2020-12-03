Prep Boys Basketball Preview: Stanley-Boyd looks to build off strong close to 2019-20 with returning roster

So far, so good for the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team.

The Orioles bring back the vast majority of their roster from a 6-17 campaign last year, and 14th-year coach Tom Hause has liked what he’s seen thus far from his improved squad.

“With everything the way it is, I’ve been very happy with the way things are going,” Hause said.

All-Western Cloverbelt Conference honorable mention guard/forward Lucas Smith averaged 12.3 points and three rebounds a season ago as a sophomore. Fellow juniors Brady Potaczek (11.1 ppg, 6 rpg), Carsen Hause (9.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg) and Cooper Nichols (4.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg) are back after starting as sophomores.

Senior centers Spencer Booth and Anthony Candela along with junior Michael Karlen logged significant time in the lineup a season ago and will be counted on for more of the same this winter.

“I’m happy with the way guys are practicing,” coach Hause said. “We’re doing a little more skill building early on to get our young guys up to speed.”

